Bay of Plenty rescue under way as vehicle hangs above water

Fire and Emergency NZ crew members are working to extricate a trapped person after a crash in the lower Kaimai Range. Photo / NZME

A person is trapped inside a vehicle that crashed over a bank and is being held up by ponga trees above water.

Emergency services are at Lower Kaimai working to rescue the trapped person.

Police said they were alerted about 1.20pm that a car had gone over a bank.

“The vehicle, with one occupant inside, was being held up by ponga trees, about three metres above water.

“The crash happened on Poripori Rd, a short distance from State Highway 29.”