Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Bay of Plenty rescue under way as vehicle hangs above water

SunLive
Quick Read

Fire and Emergency NZ crew members are working to extricate a trapped person after a crash in the lower Kaimai Range. Photo / NZME

Fire and Emergency NZ crew members are working to extricate a trapped person after a crash in the lower Kaimai Range. Photo / NZME

A person is trapped inside a vehicle that crashed over a bank and is being held up by ponga trees above water.

Emergency services are at Lower Kaimai working to rescue the trapped person.

Police said they were alerted about 1.20pm that a car had gone over a bank.

“The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save