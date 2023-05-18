A pre-cyclone view of the Wairoa River and township. Photo / Uniek Photography

Sunday marked a momentous day for Hawke’s Bay with the opening of State Highway 2′s Bailey bridge finally allowing access to the previously cut-off Wairoa district and allowing easier access to some of Hawke’s Bay’s most underrated gems.

The opening is a crucial lifeline to Wairoa and its surrounding areas. Family and friends can now reconnect, and vital supply chains are getting back up and running again.

“We have stayed in touch with our colleagues in Wairoa regularly since the cyclone and share their relief and excitement at the reopening of State Highway 2,” said Hawke’s Bay Tourism CEO Hamish Saxton.

“We were delighted with Mayor Craig Little’s endorsement of our current Live from Hawke’s Bay campaign, which is designed to encourage people back to all of Hawke’s Bay.”

Wairoa (Māori for ‘long water’) is a district that is rich in culture and heritage, and like many places in Hawke’s Bay, it is an area of incredible natural beauty.

While there’s still a significant recovery effort to go in the region, it still provides a range of rolling hills, sublime surf beaches and a visual feast of traditional art and history.

It's possible to eat lunch in a post-cyclone trench. This seating spot sits by the historic lighthouse near the river. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hungry? Try a Wairoa institution for lunch

Osler’s Bakery has been in the town since 1905 and remains popular with locals and tourists alike. With its range of award-winning pies and refreshments, it’s sure to please the appetite of any hungry traveller (or local).

Sitting on Wairoa’s main hub Marine Parade, the unique building also has a Historic Places Category 2 listing.

Osler’s Bakery’s Charlie Whyte says he’s already seen an uptick in people coming through since the opening, with many coming in to eat a nice hot pie. “Mince and cheese pies are our number one seller,” he said.

After the cyclone, table and chairs that usually sit by the riverside have been shifted due to flooding, making for a unique “trench like” seating area.

“I always make a visit to Osler’s, Eastend Café, and the fantastic gift shop bloom’n’loco,” Saxton added.

There's no shortage of great places to eat in Wairoa.

Check out the Wairoa Museum

With its iconic red canopy, the Wairoa Museum is easily spotted from Marine Parade. Previously an old bank building, the location is now a purpose-built climate-controlled museum, with top quality storage facilities.

“Wairoa Museum is another highlight. I consider it one of the leading small museums in New Zealand. It is really incredible, particularly its photographic collection,” Saxton said.

Hawke’s Bay Tourism CEO Hamish Saxton says the Wairoa Museum is one of Aotearoa's best small museums.

Suitable for all ages, it has an interactive discovery space that contains many educational activities and resources.

It also contains a significant Wairoa District heritage inventory, and a strong collection of Māori taonga. It’s open Tuesday to Friday from 10am-2pm.

Head for a surf or sunset at the beach

For adrenaline junkies, there’s no shortage of surf opportunities in the Wairoa District. The Mahia Peninsula is renowned for some of the best surf in Aotearoa, and the rest of the coast is jam-packed with waves suitable for a range of different skill levels.

Looking over beautiful Mahia Beach. It is ideal for enjoying a sunrise or sunset. Photo / Uniek Photography

The Mahia Peninsula is also the home to Rocket Lab, and if you’re lucky, you might just catch the launch of Coming To A Storm Near You which will lift-off no earlier than 5.30pm on Monday, May 22.

“If you’re fortunate enough to be in the Wairoa District for a Rocket Lab departure, getting a good view from the black-sand beaches near Nūhaka is a good vantage point,” Saxton said.

If rockets aren’t your thing, there are plenty of vast hillsides, such as Mokotahi Hill, to perch on and be one of the first in the country to watch the sunset.

Walk and cycle to your heart’s content

The Wairoa Township Riverside Walk & Cycleway is a winding 5km path along the banks of the Wairoa River, and those that take it will get a taste of the district’s history and natural beauty.

Starting from Wairoa’s historic Portland Island Lighthouse, the walkway follows the river into the CBD, then on to Pilot Hill, where the river meets the sea.

Built from solid kauri, the lighthouse was in use from 1878 to 1960. It was moved to its current site beside the Wairoa River in 1960, after the introduction of an automated lighting system at Portland Island.

The iconic Wairoa lighthouse and river walk. Photo / Uniek Photography

A recent extension of the 7.9km trail means it now ends at Whakamahia Beach Scenic Reserve, a beautiful spot for all things outdoors.

“The Wairoa Riverside Walkway is another fantastic way to spend an afternoon, and after all that I tell everyone who is travelling south on a Sunday, that they must visit Waihua Station Farm Shop for a coffee and homemade pizza,” Saxton said.

An overnight stay?

Waka Kotahi said it was reminding people travelling on State Highway 2 that one section of the road remains closed at night for everyone’s safety.

A closure between Aropaonui Rd in the south to Waikoau Hill between 6pm and 7am, means making the full trip at night isn’t possible.

So, it’s either a day trip or a night stay. The Clyde Hotel and the Vista Motor Lodge in Wairoa are a stone’s throw away from the town centre, nestled on the banks of the Wairoa River.

“For more information the team at Wairoa Isite are fantastic and always ready to help with your trip,” Saxton said.