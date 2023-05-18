Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Wairoa after Cyclone Gabrielle: The whanau drying an uninsured house as winter approaches

Chris Hyde
By
8 mins to read
Residents in the cut-off town of Wairoa describe the moment Cyclone Gabrielle hit. Video / George Heard

It was a sunny summer’s day when a wall of mud and water overcame a part of Wairoa. As the threat of winter approaches, the question remains — what on earth happened here? Chris Hyde

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today