Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Reading Recovery: 30 per cent fewer New Zealand kids getting intensive literacy support

Amy Wiggins
By
3 mins to read
Fewer children are getting intensive literacy support through the Reading Recovery programme. Photo / 123rf

Fewer children are getting intensive literacy support through the Reading Recovery programme. Photo / 123rf

In the last three years, 31 per cent fewer students have received one-on-one literacy support through Reading Recovery.

Ministry of Education data released today showed 8336 six-year-olds received individual teaching in 2019 compared with 5789

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand