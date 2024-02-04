Talent from near and far entertained the crowds who attended Rotorua’s Re-Imagine Lakeside 2024 concert on Saturday night.

Thousands of people flocked to the Lakefront for the annual free concert to hear the likes of local artists Krissie Knapp and the Webster Whānau, as well as artists with Rotorua links, such as Troy Kingi and Luke Whaanga.

Perched on picnic mats and camping chairs, many beneath umbrellas, the audience heard them take a new spin on classics like Dolly Parton’s Jolene, contemporary bops like Lizzo’s About Damn Time, as well as their own numbers.

Among the latter was Tami Neilson performing her own songs like Beyond The Stars, alongside Kingi.

The acts were backed by a 20-piece band under the musical direction of the show’s artistic director Dixon Nacey.

Image 1 of 15 : Tami Neilson led on stage by Troy Kingi for their duet. Photo / Laura Smith

As well as local legends and Aotearoa acts, the crowd also got a taste of Japanese talent in the form of Beppu rhythmic dancers Yamiko and Mamiko Nishi.

Beppu is a sister city of Rotorua and mayor Tania Tapsell introduced the pair during an opening speech - baby Kahumoa in arms.

Tapsell, who is also a Rotorua Lakeside Concert Charitable Trustee, noted how both Rotorua and Beppu were listed in the top 10 trending global destinations by major travel website Booking.com.

Tapsell will visit Beppu in April to attend the geothermal city’s 100-year anniversary celebrations.

Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell holds baby Kahumoa at the Re-Imagine Lakeside 2024 concert on Saturday. Photo / Laura Smith

Trevor Maxwell, also a councillor and concert trustee, joined her in welcoming the pair.

He also introduced the Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao kapa haka group, which led the pōhiri and performed a tribute to its long-serving leader Ngamoni Huata, who died on January 1.

Trust chairman Alex Wilson told Local Democracy Reporting the concert was “dreamed up” 26 years ago when a group of people wanted to put together a free concert for the community.

Crowd turnout was good, he said, despite the weather looking “a bit dodgy”.

Lakeside Concert Charitable Trust chairman Alex Wilson at the concert on Saturday. Photo / Laura Smith

The concert was funded by a number of sponsors, including Rotorua Trust and One Foundation. Rotorua Lakes Council was also a sponsor.

“We start each year with no money in the bank and we come up with some ideas and how we’re going to do things and what the event will look like.”

Wilson said he was grateful it could secure the funding it needed for the event to go ahead.

“Our community is not as wealthy as some other communities, and people don’t get to experience this really world-class concert that we do put on.

“We’re grateful to put a smile on the community face and see people dancing out of their seats.”

Among attendees was 7-year-old Hillary-Hirau Savage, who was not feeling the cold, even with her icecream in hand.

Hillary-Hirau Savage, 7, enjoys an icecream at Saturday night's Re-Imagine Lakeside 2024. Photo / Laura Smith

It was her second time at Lakeside and said she was looking forward to the fireworks - which was how the event ended about 10pm.

This year’s charity was the Child Cancer Foundation.

Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist for four years.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.



