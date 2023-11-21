Auckland’s biggest night of the year

Star performer Kaylee Bell at Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park

This content was prepared by Coca Cola and is being published by NZME as advertorial.

Auckland is all set for a rocking festive season with the much-anticipated, iconic Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park spectacular on December 9 at the Auckland Domain.

Headlined this year by Kaylee Bell, the show pulls out all the stops, featuring some of New Zealand’s most talented dancers, singers, musicians, a festival of food trucks and a fantastic fireworks finale. Best of all, Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park is FREE and with less than a month to go it’s time to plan your outing to the Auckland Domain now.

Needing little introduction, award-winning princess of country pop Kaylee Bell will be joined by some of New Zealand’s most popular entertainers. As a world-renowned act and one of the most streamed female country artists in Australasia, Kaylee and her band will ignite the big stage performing three of her hits including the current chart-topping song Keith.

They’ll be taking to the arena-style stage featuring massive screens and even bigger sound. The event’s creative director (also an award-winning musician) Dixon Nacey says: “We’re thrilled to have Kaylee and her band joining us for this year’s show.

Kaylee Bell

Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park is a free night of world-class Christmas entertainment. Since 1994, it has brought friends and families together for Aotearoa’s biggest free outdoor Christmas musical celebration.

While Kaylee takes the headline, the day’s line-up is massive, delivering something for everyone with a comprehensive showcase of the country’s diverse talent. In all, more than 137 performers will grace the stage, making the most of every moment on the night.

Among the line-up are crowd favourites Vince Harder, Lavina Williams, Ella Monnery, Tom Batchelor, Nyree Huyser, Nate Peseta and Russell Harrison, who appears in a surprise role. Joining them on the stage will be seven local dance groups, a kapa haka group, two choirs and a 20-piece band. A show highlight will be the lighting of the 22m Mercury Christmas tree, festooned with thousands of programable LED lights.

Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park is an event not to be missed. The show starts at 7.30pm on Saturday December 9 at the Auckland Domain, and everyone’s invited. Keep in mind that as a family-focused event, Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park is alcohol-free. All you need to know to plan ahead of the event, including parking, transport and more, is available at www.coke.co.nz/christmas-in-the-park/auckland. See you there!