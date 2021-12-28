Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
New Zealand|Politics

Rating the ministers: The best and worst of Jacinda Ardern's Cabinet

12 minutes to read
Audrey Young
By
Audrey Young

Senior political correspondent

This summer The New Zealand Herald is bringing back some of the best stories of 2021. This story orginally ran in November.

Jacinda Ardern's Cabinet has effectively been split into two - those who deal

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.