Dengue fever is spread by mosquitos. Photo / Getty Images

The Cook Islands government has declared a dengue fever outbreak in Rarotonga.

In a statement on Friday (Thursday in the Cook Islands), the Health Ministry said two new cases were confirmed, bringing the total number of cases to seven.

The Cook Islands government has launched Operation Namu25, which includes community clean-up across Rarotonga on Friday (Saturday NZT), vector control and spraying around areas with confirmed cases, and co-ordination with Pa Enua (outer islands) so they stay dengue-free.

Local agencies, including island councils, are working together to support this national effort.

The Health Ministry said outer island communities were also preparing their own local response.