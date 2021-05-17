Rare piece of Queenstown real estate on market

A land parcel for sale directly opposite Frankton Marina. Photo / Mountain Scene

It is one of the most prominent, undeveloped sites along Queenstown's Frankton Rd that is close to Frankton.

The 5199 square metre parcel, adjoining Marina Drive, is on the market for the first time since farmer Robert Grant bought it in 1913 — the year after the TSS Earnslaw steamer launched on Lake Wakatipu and the year before World War I broke out.

The Grant family's selling it to fund further development of nearby Country Lane, off Hansen Rd, where former Queenstown motorpark cabins are being turned into boutique and artisan-style retail.

Almost directly opposite Frankton Marina, the land has 110m of frontage to Frankton Rd and rises from 22m to 45m above lake level.

Access is off the first corner of Marina Dr, while there are also two legal access points from a private road above.

The property's listed for deadline sale closing June 10 and is being marketed by Harcourts Queenstown's David Poppleton and Peter Nelson.

The sales method, they explain, allows buyers the chance to make conditional offers so they have time to seek advice on what they can do with the land.

Poppleton says it will "most likely appeal to a developer wanting to build units, or some one looking to subdivide into sections, or someone looking to land-bank for the future".

With the land in three titles, there's the chance to easily split the land according to the title boundaries.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to buy a large section with lots of potential in a great location," the agents say.

At the western end there's also a small block of council-owned land containing a tree-covered pathway from the main access point off Marina Dr to the bus stop opposite the marina entrance.

- Mountain Scene