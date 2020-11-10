Rare ducklings to be sent to Christchurch 'wild duck school'

Kiwi Birdlife Park general manager Paul Kavanagh holds a recently hatched whio duckling. Photo / Kiwi Birdlife Park.

A brood of rare whio ducklings that began hatching at Queenstown's Kiwi Birdlife Park yesterday will soon be sent to "wild duck school" in Christchurch.

Park general manager Paul Kavanagh said the first two ducklings broke out of their eggs in the afternoon, while the remaining two were expected to hatch over the next few days.

The pair were from the park's second clutch of eggs this breeding season.

Six hatched from the first clutch were sent to the Isaac Conservation & Wildlife Trust in Christchurch about a month ago for the next stage in their rearing.

Once all four were hatched and in a stable condition, the new arrivals would also be sent to the trust, from where they would be released in the wild, probably near Hokitika, early next year, Mr Kavanagh said.

"With only about 2500 left, each duckling released is a valuable boost to the wild population of this native species."

The park's wildlife staff removed the eggs from the breeding pair and incubated them artificially to increase their chances of hatching.

A duckling moments after it hatched. Photo / Supplied

That had the added benefit of the pair laying three clutches of eggs instead of two.

The park, which took part in managed conservation programmes for more than 20 native bird species, including kiwi, usually reared 15 to 20 whio ducklings a year, he said.

Known as the whitewater specialists of the duck world, whio (blue duck) are endemic to New Zealand, and classified by the Department of Conservation (Doc) as nationally vulnerable.

Last month, the park learned it would receive a $495,000 grant from a Doc relief fund for wildlife institutions affected by Covid-19.

Mr Kavanagh said the funding would secure the future of the park's wildlife operation as it approached its 35th anniversary, but it would continue to rely on community support and visitor revenue to ensure its long-term future.