Rare collection of Holden cars for sale at Turners in Christchurch

A rare Holden car collection is for sale at Turners in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

A rare Holden car collection is for sale at Turners in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

A collection of rare Holden cars is up for sale in Christchurch, with one expected to fetch a price over $300,000.

The collection is on offer at Turners Cars in Christchurch and all will go under the hammer on November 20.

The 1996 Holden Commodore VS HSV GTS-R was marketed as the closest HSV road car you could get to the Holden Racing Team cars of the 1996 Australian Touring Car championship season.

This 1996 Holden Commodore VS HSV GTS-R is expected to sell for between $320,000-$380,000. Photo / George Heard

It was 77th in the limited number of 85 units produced. Turners say they understand there may be only four left in the country.

The reserve price range for the car is $330,000-$380,000.

Also in the collection is a 2017 Holden HSV GTS-R Maloo Ute. It is expected to go for between $230,000 and $280,0000.

It is believed to be one of the only two GTS-R Maloos finished in the Spitfire green colour and it has done just 24,351km.

A 2017 Holden HSV GTS-R Maloo Ute. Photo / Supplied

Turner's fleet salesman and auctioneer Carl Williams told the Herald the collection is very unique, especially in the South Island.

"I've been doing this for 25 years and it is one of the more elaborate collections I have seen."

The 1977 Holden Monaro is for sale as part of the collection. Photo / George Heard

"Collector Holdens are increasing at a very fast rate. it is pretty cool."

Other Holdens in the collection include a 1956 FJ, a 1977 Monaro and a 1960 FB ute.

A 1956 Holden FJ which could be yours. Photo / George Heard

Nine of the cars came from one owner who wishes to remain anonymous.

The auction will be held on-site at Turners Christchurch at 12pm on November 20 and live-streamed on the company's Facebook page.

For more information on the collection and auction, visit the Turners website.