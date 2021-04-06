All-time record for new-vehicle sales in March

The Toyota Hilux is the most popular car among Kiwis so far in 2021. Photo / Supplied

The Toyota Hilux has stayed ahead of arch rival Ford Ranger in the latest New Zealand new-vehicle sales data for March.

Hilux was the top seller for the month with 1019 registrations, ahead of Ranger (828) and the Mitsubishi Triton (691). There's only one "car" in the top five for March, although it was an SUV: the Mitsubishi Outlander was fourth with 467 registrations, followed by the Nissan Navara (yes, another ute) with 372 sales.

Hilux is also still ahead of Ranger year-to-date, with 2570 sales versus 2322.

Total registrations for March were the highest on record: 10,113, an increase of 27.3 per cent on the same period last year.

However, Motor Industry Association (MIA) chief executive David Crawford says we shouldn't read too much into the numbers at this stage.

"A year on from our first Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, our sector is still operating under disrupted supply arrangements and computer chip supply shortages.

"As shipments arrive, vehicles are going straight through Customs, distributor predelivery inspections and entry compliance to the franchised dealer and onto the new owner, who has invariably been on a wait list.

"Comparing March this year to March 2020 is a statistical challenge due to lost delivery time as we entered full lockdown and current month arrivals are mainly fulfilling long waiting lists."

New Zealand's top sellers for 2021 so far:

• Toyota Hilux: 2570

• Ford Ranger: 2322

• Mitsubishi Triton: 1577

• Kia Sportage: 1090

• Toyota RAV4: 1081

• Mazda CX-5: 1000

• Mitsubishi ASX: 990

• Nissan Navara: 911

• Kia Seltos: 877

• Suzuki Swift: 844

• Mazda BT-50: 715

- This article first appeared on Driven