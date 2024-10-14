The penguin was seen on Petone Beach in Lower Hutt over the weekend. Photo / Joss Debreceny

The penguin was seen on Petone Beach in Lower Hutt over the weekend. Photo / Joss Debreceny

An Adelie penguin, native to Antarctica and some subantarctic islands thousands of kilometres away, was sighted roaming on Lower Hutt’s Petone Beach over the weekend.

A Department of Conservation ranger confirmed the black and white penguin was reported to DoC on Saturday morning, near an area where people walk dogs.

“The penguin was spotted in the dog-walking area of Petone Beach, where she could have been at significant risk from curious or excitable pets,” said a DoC ranger.

“Adelie penguins are a rare sight in Wellington, with their usual habitat being Antarctica and some subantarctic islands, although they have been known to arrive in New Zealand from time to time.”

The ranger thanked members of the public “who helped catch the bird” and was grateful “to the dog owners who put their dogs on leads and kept them away until we arrived to collect her”.