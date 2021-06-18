'Rapid storm' in Papatoetoe: Trees down, trampoline blown away

A street in Papatoetoe has been severely damaged by a rapid storm.

A Wentworth Ave resident said there was nothing left of his neighbour's roof, a trampoline was in the middle of the street, and trees were down.

"It's really bad I've never seen something like that."

Kiwis have woken to a wet and dreary Saturday morning across much of the country, as heavy overnight falls led to some children's sports competitions being called off in Auckland.

Children's football at Western Springs in the city's inner west was among cancelled competitions affecting hundreds of families as organisers pointed to surface flooding and ongoing rain this morning.

Motorists were also being warned to take care on roads expected to become slippery and with reduced visibility throughout the weekend as heavy rain watches came into effect for much of the North Island's east.

