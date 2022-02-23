Police Association president Chris Cahill on the threat of Covid for Wellington police officers, what should have been done differently Wednesday night when cars re-entered the site, and how staff are holding up after 17 days of protest. Video / NZ Herald

Free supervised Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) kits will be made available to the public from general practices and urgent care clinics in Auckland from today.

The progressive roll-out to general practices across the city "aims to provide quicker test results and a better experience for people, and to reduce demand on PCR laboratories as daily case numbers increase," the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre said.

Auckland's 17 community testing centres now offer most people RATs rather than a PCR.

Around 14,000 RATs were distributed at community testing centres across metro Auckland yesterday.

NRHCC Clinical Operations Lead Dr Sarah Hartnall said it was important people go to the right place for their test according to their needs.

"If you feel comfortable taking a RAT home to do by yourself, you can go to a community testing centre. PCRs are still available at these centres too, but RATs will give you a result straight away and you won't be asked to get any more tests if it positive.

"If you want a health practitioner to do a RAT for you or you need medical attention at the same time, you can contact your general practice or an urgent care clinic."

RATs from community testing sites and supervised RATs from general practices and urgent care clinics are free.

"People need to record their RAT result at mycovidrecord.nz or call 0800 222 478.

"People who get a supervised RAT will have their result recorded by the general practice or urgent care clinic.

"GPs have been providing around 60 per cent of metro Auckland's PCR testing. The shift to supervised RATs is expected to significantly reduce pressure on PCR laboratories as well as provide a quicker and easier process for people."



The NHRCC said there was high demand for tests across Auckland and asked people to consider whether they really need a test.

"We're asking people to only get tested if they have symptoms or are close contacts, so that services can be prioritised for those who are feeling unwell," Dr Hartnall said.

"We currently have queues, so if you do need a test please bring refreshments and your NHI number, which will help to speed up the process."

The only people who need to be tested in Auckland are those who:

• are feeling unwell or have Covid-19 symptoms (e.g. a fever, new or worsening cough, sore or scratchy throat, shortness of breath, sneezing and running nose)

• are household contacts of someone who has Covid-19

• have been told to get a test by a health official.

"Some community providers and pharmacies are also progressively rolling out supervised testing, including for unvaccinated, asymptomatic people required to have a test to travel within New Zealand or to comply with Ministry of Justice requirements."