Rape complainant Alex McPhail goes public, speaks about impact of sexual relationship with detective Luke Fazackerley

Katie Harris
By
Social Issues reporter·NZ Herald·
Rape complainant Alex McPhail shares identity, speaks about impact of sexual relationship with detective. Video / Dean Purcell

Alex McPhail speaks about the impact of an intimate relationship with a detective who had investigated her rape complaint. It comes as the IPCA reopens an inquiry into the case following Herald reporting.

“I’m not ashamed of being a rape survivor, and I’m not ashamed that I was taken

