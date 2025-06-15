Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Christchurch detective investigated after having intimate relationship with rape complainant

Katie Harris
By
Social Issues reporter·NZ Herald·
10 mins to read

Christchurch detective Luke Fazackerley is accused of having an intimate relationship with a woman he met when she reported being raped to police.

Christchurch detective Luke Fazackerley is accused of having an intimate relationship with a woman he met when she reported being raped to police.

  • The Queensland Police Service withdrew a Christchurch detective’s job offer while allegations he began a sexual relationship with a rape complainant whose case he had managed were investigated.
  • New Zealand Police confirmed an employment process was completed. Police say his current role does not have a primary function of investigating adult sexual assault.
  • The young woman believes the man should not have access to survivors.

Warning: this story deals with sexual assault and may be distressing.

Twenty-four-year-old rape complainant Kelly* met detective Luke Fazackerley in a police station interview room.

He was eight years older, a foot taller and the man tasked with investigating the complaint she was there to make.

“I literally had to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand