Rape charge filed against man accused of home attack on 94-year-old Napier woman

The man appeared in the Napier District Court via audio visual link on Wednesday. Photo / NZME

The man appeared in the Napier District Court via audio visual link on Wednesday. Photo / NZME

A 25-year-old man in custody over an attack at the home of a 94-year-old Napier woman has been charged with raping her.

Stuff reported the man, who has been granted interim name suppression, is now facing nine charges, including rape, assault, burglary, threatening to kill, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and impeding the breathing of the woman by applying pressure to her neck.

One of those charges related to a separate incident, Stuff reported.

The man appeared in the Napier District Court via video link from prison on Wednesday and was remanded without plea until next month.

The victim and her son, who is aged in his 70s, were attacked in her Napier home on the morning of June 20.

They were discovered by St John ambulance paramedics after a medical alert was triggered at the property at 7.46am and were taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Both have since been discharged from hospital.

The alleged offender was arrested the day after the assault.