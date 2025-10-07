King's College has announced the appointment of Patrick Gale as the next headmaster.

Prestigious Auckland private school King’s College has announced its new headmaster after an “extensive search” across New Zealand and internationally.

The Board of Governors emailed alumni today to announce Patrick Gale as the new headmaster of King’s College.

Gale will start in January 2026, after more than eight years as principal of Rangitoto College, New Zealand’s largest secondary school.

King’s College Board chair Shan Wilson said Gale was a standout candidate with extensive experience in education.

“He is also a prominent and respected figure in New Zealand education, including as chair of the NCEA Professional Advisory Group to the Ministry of Education which is playing a significant part in shaping national policy on qualifications and assessment,” Wilson said.