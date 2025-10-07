Gale will start in January 2026,after more than eight years as principal of Rangitoto College, New Zealand’s largest secondary school.
King’s College Board chair Shan Wilson said Gale was a standout candidate with extensive experience in education.
“He is also a prominent and respected figure in New Zealand education, including as chair of the NCEA Professional Advisory Group to the Ministry of Education which is playing a significant part in shaping national policy on qualifications and assessment,” Wilson said.
Before Rangitoto College, Gale was the principal of Kaipara College in Helensville, where he oversaw significant improvements in student achievement and in Education Review Office (ERO) assessment, the board letter said.
Lamb had a quarter of a century of experience as a school leader, including 22 years as a principal and 10 years at King’s College.
Lamb plans to start his own consultancy to support and nurture school leaders after he leaves.
