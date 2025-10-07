Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Rangitoto College principal Patrick Gale named as next King’s College headmaster

Jaime Lyth
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

King's College has announced the appointment of Patrick Gale as the next headmaster.

King's College has announced the appointment of Patrick Gale as the next headmaster.

Prestigious Auckland private school King’s College has announced its new headmaster after an “extensive search” across New Zealand and internationally.

The Board of Governors emailed alumni today to announce Patrick Gale as the new headmaster of King’s College.

Gale will start in January 2026,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save