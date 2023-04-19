A car owned by a man reported missing by his family has been found at the scene of an unexplained death in North Canterbury. Video / George Heard

Police investigating the death of a man whose body was found inside a car are appealing for sightings of the vehicle.

Richard Leman, 41, has been missing for more than a week and multiple social media posts have been shared by his family seeking sightings and information.

A body was found inside a car on Tyler St, Rangiora on Monday evening.

Detective Inspector Joel Syme earlier confirmed police had begun a homicide inquiry.

On Wednesday evening, Syme said police were seeking any sightings of the white Nissan Fuga the body was found in over the last week.

“Canterbury Police are conducting extensive enquiries to determine what led to the man’s death, including his movements and that of the Nissan in the week leading up to 17 April.

“We are committed to establishing what has occurred and locate those responsible for this man’s death,” Syme said.

Work is continuing to formally identify the body.

Police would not yet be drawn on any further details.

A white car that Leman’s family and friends have shared widely on social media, that they believe he was driving, is parked at the property.

Leman’s sister Kim Leman Bennett posted on Facebook that he was last seen at a shopping centre in Rangiora at 8.20pm on April 11.

Three days ago, she said there had been “no new sightings”.

Leman had been staying in the Sefton and Rangiora area.

“Police have been notified … We have grave concerns for his safety and mental health,” his sister posted.

“Someone out there must know something, we just need to know and want him home.”

On Tuesday, Leman Bennett declined to comment.

She said in her earlier post that Leman “may look rough and tough” but he was “a big baby at heart and a mummy’s boy”.

The fact he had not called his mother in more than a week was concerning because he usually spoke to her every day.

“Our little brother has the kindest heart, loves his children, loves his family and would do anything to help others,” Leman Bennett said.

“We just want him home.”

She then listed the details of his car - which is parked at the property police are focusing their investigation on today.

A Givealittle page had also been set up to help the Leman family with their search for their missing son, brother and dad.

“We couldn’t just sit and do nothing,” said his other sister, Nicola Leman, on the fundraising page.

“We have taken on the search, and any and all information we are providing to the police, but as we all know, the police are under-resourced.

“So we are following up on possible sightings from our social media posts, putting out flyers and searching daily.

“We also need to cover his personal costs until he is found.”

People believed to be relatives of Leman have been to the scene and were visibly upset.

The house at the centre of the investigation is owned by Kāinga Ora and appears to be unoccupied.

It is unkempt and overgrown, with smashed windows and others boarded up.

A Tyler Street resident said the house was sold a couple of months ago.

He said he had never seen the car before and the garage door was shut on Monday.

Another resident who walks her dog past the house every day said a woman and a young boy were on the grass on the property on Monday afternoon.

Another neighbour told the Herald that a young man spoke to his mother-in-law on Monday and asked if she knew anything about a stolen vehicle that was parked in the garage where the body was found. The garage door was shut at the time.

Just before midday on Tuesday, police were seen leaving a property across the road from where the body was found with hard drives that appeared to have come from CCTV cameras.