Ranfurly Shield: Hawke's Bay Magpies survive Mako attack

Ere Enari touches down in the corner for the first try of the game, after an 80m counter attack. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Hawke's Bay Magpies won their eighth straight Ranfurly Shield defence at McLean Park on Saturday afternoon, defeating Tasman Mako 34-22.

It was only the Magpies third ever win over Tasman, and their first since 2009.

The bonus point victory also put Hawke's Bay on top of the NPC Premiership table, one point above Tasman having played one less game than the defending champions.

Hawke's Bay showed their intent right from the start, scoring the first try in the fourth minute with a brilliant 80 metre counterattack.

Blindside flanker Marino Mikaele-Tu'u thrives out wide in space, and he was heavily involved in a beautiful move that Ereatara Enari finished in the corner.

Magpies captain Ash Dixon got pinged for not rolling away in the 11th minute allowing Mitch Hunt to kick a penalty and get Tasman on the board.

Hawke's Bay hit straight back though with Brendon O'Connor crashing over from close range after more positive play.

Fullback Lolagi Visinia is near the top of the charts for metres gained in the NPC, and he got on the end of another Magpies try in the 17th minute.

A period of poor discipline allowed Hunt to kick another couple of penalty goals over the next 10 minutes and pull his side back within eight points.

Hawke's Bay continued to look dangerous whenever they got possession, and centre Stacey Ili just got over the line for their fourth try inside half an hour.

Penalties cost them territory and possession again though, and Shannon Frizell scored the first try for the Mako under the posts.

Hunt turned down another shot at goal to kick for an attacking lineout in the last few minutes of the first half.

It didn't pay off though as Magpies lock Tom Parsons won a big penalty for holding on under his own posts.

Tasman did kick a penalty after the halftime siren when Marino Mikaele-Tu'u was dubiously pulled up for playing on after he was 'tackled'.

Having been largely starved of possession and territory in the first half the Magpies opted to kick for goal early, but Lincoln McClutchie couldn't convert from 43 metres out.

Mitch Hunt made no mistake at the other end, pulling his side within two points in the 53rd minute.

Prop Namatahi Waa on the charge against Tasman at McLean Park. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay had to respond and they did immediately, putting together 15 phases before winger Neria Fomai scored a try in the corner.

It should have gotten worse for Tasman but a no-arms high tackle from Isi Tu'ungafasi on Ash Dixon in the buildup to the try went unpunished.

The Mako came back strong putting together 19 phases of their own before Parsons won another crucial penalty for holding on in the red zone around the hour mark.

Hunt did a stellar job directing traffic for the visitors all game and he nailed a 50/22 kick to give Tasman an attacking lineout with just under 10 minutes left.

But this time it was Hawke's Bay reserve prop Joe Apikotoa's turn to force a penalty for holding on just shy of the goal line.

Golden point hero Tiaan Falcon came on for Ereatara Enari in the dying minutes, with Lincoln McClutchie going into halfback.

Falcon's accuracy with the boot came in handy as he kicked a long range penalty goal to seal a massive win.



Hawke's Bay 34 (Enari, O'Connor, Visinia, Ili, Fomai tries; McClutchie 3/5 cons, 0/1 pen, Falcon 1/1 pen)

Tasman 22 (Frizell try; Hunt 5/5 pens, 1/1 con)

HT: 24-19