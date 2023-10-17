An investigation found that damage to the Ranfurly Shield was a "genuine accident". Photo / Supplied

An investigation found that damage to the Ranfurly Shield was a "genuine accident". Photo / Supplied

By RNZ

NZ Rugby has found that the Ranfurly Shield was accidentally dropped by a player onto an internal residential concrete floor.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has today concluded an investigation into the treatment of the Ranfurly Shield and images that circulated on social media following Hawke’s Bay’s successful challenge against Wellington on 30 September.

The independently-led investigation took 10 days to complete and included interviews with Hawke’s Bay players and management, as well as testing of the shield for illicit substances.

The investigation has confirmed that the shield was accidentally dropped by a player onto an internal residential concrete floor.

There is insufficient evidence arising from either the investigation or the independent testing to positively confirm the unknown substance on the shield.

NZR general manager community rugby Steve Lancaster said: “After seeing the social media images circulating, NZR immediately initiated a comprehensive, independent investigation to understand what occurred.

“Whilst NZR is satisfied that the damage was caused by a genuine accident, our expectation is that Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union will evaluate the circumstances that led to the players putting the shield in a vulnerable position.

“We remain disappointed in the situation and are now focused on repairing the shield and reviewing its protocols. The Ranfurly Shield is a taonga of rugby in New Zealand and our intention is that it can continue to be enjoyed by the community that holds it.”

NZR considers the investigation complete. Players are subject to the Collective Employment Agreement and any further process remains confidential.

Once repaired, the Ranfurly Shield will be appropriately handed back to Hawke’s Bay as the current holders.

Magpies flying high after Hawke's Bay's Ranfurly Shield rugby challenge win over Wellington, in Wellington, on 30 September. Photo / Elias Rodriguez / www.photosport.nz

Timeline of events

Images of two pieces of the broken Ranfurly Shield and a Magpies player began circulating the morning after the team’s win.

The club released an initial statement saying the shield was broken when it was dropped on concrete by a player, in a genuine accident.

More photos later emerged of white powder on the shield, some divided into lines.

New Zealand Rugby launched an investigation and took possession of the shield.











