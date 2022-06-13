Offenders gained entry shortly before 11 pm, before making off with an amount of high-end stock. Video / Hayden Woodward

An East Auckland service station is the latest to be hit by a spate of brazen ram raids across the city.

Police responded to the burglary overnight at BP Connect on Chapel Rd in Northpark just after midnight.

The burglars used a stolen white Toyota Aqua to force their way into the station to steal cigarettes.

"Offenders have begun stealing cigarettes from the store before the fog cannon has activated and forced them to flee the area," said a police spokesperson.

The vehicle they used was abandoned at the scene.

A stolen Toyota Aqua was abandoned at the scene. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police are making inquiries into the burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to call 105 and to quote the file number 220614/6615.

The ram raid comes just one day after thieves struck at one of Auckland's oldest and most well-known retail stores.

Yesterday it was reported that Smith & Caughey's, in Queen St, was left with shattered windows and missing items after thieves targeted it.

"A number of offenders subsequently entered the store and have taken a range of items before [leaving] the scene in three vehicles," said a police spokeswoman.

Two of those vehicles have since been found abandoned.

"The investigation to identify those involved is ongoing - which includes reviewing CCTV footage - and speaking to witnesses."

Smith & Caughey's, on Auckland's Queen St, was left badly damaged and with clothing strewn on the floor. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Photos show large panes of glass broken and with bits scattered on the ground. Clothing items can be seen strewn across the floor.

Around the same time that evening, police also responded to a ram-raid-style burglary at the My Choice Mini Mart on Sabulite Rd in Kelston, West Auckland.

Police said they received reports that a vehicle had been used to gain entry into the shop and people were interrupted by members of the public.

The My Choice Mini Mart in Kelston, West Auckland, has been left damaged after a ram raid. Photo / Hayden Woodward

There has been a spate of ram raids and burglaries across the city since around April, leaving retailers and communities feeling unsafe.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said most of the ram raiders tormenting Auckland retailers are younger than 15.

He said the teenagers involved in the smash-and-grab robberies were not "productively engaged".

Police are worried about the recent spate of ram raids across the country and have contacted social media companies to try to quell the spiking incidents.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright of Counties Manukau Police said social media was a "motivator" for some offenders, which were mostly young people, including some as young as 11.