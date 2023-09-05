Ram raiders hit bar and cafe in Ōrākei, Ellerslie cafe burgled

Ram raids and burglaries continue throughout Auckland, as a cafe and restaurant were hit overnight. Video / Hayden Woodward

A bar and a cafe in Ōrākei were smashed open in a ram raid early this morning, with police looking at whether the same people were behind a cafe burglary in Ellerslie.

In the ram raid, reported around 4.40am, a vehicle was rammed into the glass front of Pincho’s Bar on Coates Ave. The glass door of the neighbouring cafe, Sebastian’s, was also smashed open.

Police arrived at the scene shortly afterward but a vehicle had fled the area, Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong of the Auckland City CIB said.

The door of Sebastian's cafe on Coates Ave in Ōrākei was also smashed open. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Armstrong said an investigation into the ram raid was in its early stages, including working out if anything had been taken.

Anyone with information could contact police on 105, quoting file number 230906/7273, or Crimestopped anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police were also “keeping an open mind” over whether the ram raid was linked to a burglary at an Ellerslie cafe this morning.

The burglarly was reported just before 5am and police arrived at the Main Highway cafe shortly after, with inquiries under way, a spokesperson said.

“Offenders have smashed a window to enter the cafe and have taken a cash register.”

The scene was being forensically examined. Anyone with information could contact 105 quoting the reference number P055928736.

It's not clear whether anything was taken in the ram raid, police said. Photo / Hayden Woodward



