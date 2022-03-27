Ram raid subsidies and new waterfront stadium part of Leo Molloy's mayoral bid

Auckland mayoral candidate Leo Molloy. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Grants to help prevent ram raids and resurrecting plans for a waterfront stadium are part of restaurateur Leo Molloy's bid for the Auckland mayoralty.



Molloy released this evening what he called a "Comeback Plan" to secure the city's future after two years of Covid-19.



Among his more novel ideas is creating a fund for grants to dairies, liquor outlets and other stores to subsidise the cost of installing bollards and CCTV cameras to help prevent ram raids and robberies.



Molloy said crime was soaring in Auckland and he would invest heavily to protect communities.

A three-year plan to ensure all public places have CCTV cameras and funding of community patrols in every suburb are other plans.

Molloy wants council grants to shops to install bollards to help prevent ram raids. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

He also wants to explore reducing Ports of Auckland's footprint by 65 per cent and asking Aucklanders if the land could be used for a stadium, cultural centre or public access.

"This election, Aucklanders have just two choices. More of the same reckless policies and wasteful spending from career politicians, or a real plan for Auckland that will get our city heading in the right direction," Molloy told supporters at his Headquarters restaurant in the Viaduct.

Molloy is appealing to voters as a truly independent candidate. Other candidates so far are Heart of the City chief executive Viv Beck, who has the backing of National's de facto local government arm, Communities and Residents; and Efeso Collins, who has been endorsed by the Labour and Green parties. Craig Lord, who came third at the 2019 mayoral elections, is another independent candidate without political ties.

Molloy's plan is focused on seven areas - reducing the cost of living, making Aucklanders feel safe, increased transparency and accountability, transport, housing, unlocking the waterfront, and backing business.

Leo Molloy wants to scrap light rail. Photo / File

To reduce the cost of living, Molloy said Aucklanders should not incur any further rate increases except those directly linked to inflation. The Regional Fuel Tax of 11.5 cents a litre would be scrapped and unspent funds used to trial subsidised public transport for one year.

Parking, rubbish and recycling costs would be reviewed.

Molloy is also promising to end the council's "reckless borrowing", saying debt stands just shy of $12 billion and was predicted to grow to $16b over the next decade.

On transport, Molloy said he would "scrap the proposed $29 billion light rail project" - something that is beyond him because it is a Government, not a council project.

He wants to see the money go towards a second harbour crossing and the introduction of green hydrogen energy for public transport to reduce the country's dependence on coal imports and reduce emissions. As an alternative to light rail, he is interested in extending heavy rail from Puhinui to the airport.

Molloy also wants to explore the upgrade of Mill Rd in South Auckland to a four-lane highway and revive the East-West link highway through the city's industrial heartland between SH1 at Penrose and SH20 at Onehunga.



The Labour Government has scrapped the Mill Rd highway and done nothing to progress the East-West Link. National supports both projects.



To "build, build, build" new housing, Molloy said the council will sign up to long-term 25-year leases for developments where community housing is appropriate.