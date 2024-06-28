Grey clouds lingered over Napier on Friday, but the forecast for the region is looking positive. Photo / James Pocock

Grey clouds lingered over Napier on Friday, but the forecast for the region is looking positive. Photo / James Pocock

Hawke’s Bay will be given room to breathe this Matariki weekend with a mostly positive, though chilly, forecast after devastating rains, swells and flooding.

Heavy rain and flooding forced hundreds of evacuations and left thousands of homes without power on the East Coast on Wednesday and Thursday.

MetService meteorologist Ngaire Wotherspoon said the remnants of the low-pressure system that devastated the East Coast this week are finally clearing away, and will soon allow some sunshine through.

“There are still a couple of showers around Wairoa today, but they are really clearing out,” Wotherspoon said.

“Those fine conditions should really be lasting through the entire weekend. There might be the odd evening shower again out at Wairoa [Saturday] evening but otherwise, you are looking at clear skies.”