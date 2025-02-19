Hāpai “Rauora” Iwini was revealed as the latest character in the game Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege on Monday.

Rauora’s birthdate has been changed to May 11.

A Ubisoft spokesperson said they took “immediate action” to change the character’s birthdate.

The change had been made to the game’s website and Rauora’s birthdate would be amended in next month’s update.

Earlier, fans labelled the original birthdate as “tasteless”, “incompetent” and “ignorant” after a flurry of excitement over being represented on the world stage in an atypical fashion.

A short preview of her character showed her bearing a moko kauae and her biography made references to her “whakapapa” and said she grew up playing rugby before joining the New Zealand military.

Fans were divided on social media on whether the birthdate was the result of twisted humour or a genuine mistake, more so given the character hails from Christchurch.

“It’s so blatant I can’t help but feel this is some writer’s idea of a ‘joke’,” one said.

“There [are] 365 days in the year, and you chose the day of New Zealand’s worst mass shooting to be the birth date of a character? Who actually signs off on this?” another wrote.

“I’ve played the game since release and was so excited to see a Māori operator announcement today, but I have no clue what Ubisoft was thinking using March 15 as Rauora’s birth date.”

Some believed the birthdate could have been chosen by AI, while others blamed “incompetency” on an “overworked intern”.

The biography also included many other details about her life, including that she hails from the Rārata iwi and was a captain in the New Zealand military.

Her biography also said she is a “lifelong practitioner of kaupapa Māori”.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege was released in 2015 and attracts thousands of players online.

It is a tactical shooter game where each player can assume an attacking or defending role and complete tasks such as defusing a bomb or rescuing a hostage.

