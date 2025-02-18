- Ubisoft faced backlash for giving a Kiwi character the birth date of the Christchurch terror attack.
- Fans called the decision “tasteless” and expressed disappointment on social media.
- Hāpai “Rauora” Iwini, featuring a moko kauae, was revealed on Monday.
A popular shooting-related video game has come under fire from New Zealand players after they gave their newest character, a Kiwi woman, the birth date of the Christchurch terror attack.
Fans have labelled the decision as “tasteless”, “incompetent” and “ignorant” after a flurry of excitement over being represented on the world stage in an atypical fashion.
Hāpai “Rauora” Iwini was revealed as the latest character in the game Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege on Monday. The game was made by Ubisoft Montreal.
A short preview showed her bearing a moko kauae as well as a swathe of new gadgets and weapons.