Six people charged with offences connected to the painting out of Gisborne’s rainbow crossing will have a pre-trial hearing in August.

The six, who have pleaded not guilty, appeared in Gisborne District Court for a case review hearing yesterday.

Leighton Packer, 45, is jointly charged with Ernest Murray Packer, 46, Wayne Pohatu, 50, and Christopher Robert Fawcett with intentionally damaging (by painting over it) a rainbow street painting belonging to Gisborne District Council on March 25.

Leighton and Ernest Packer are jointly charged with William Montgomery Gosset Grace, 54, and James Stanley Mikara, 45, of preparing to commit an imprisonable offence by committing wilful damage in the same location on March 27.

The pre-trial hearing will be held on August 26 and is expected to take two hours.

The defendants do not have to appear in the pre-trial hearing.