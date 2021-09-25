Rain returns to Auckland today after a glorious Saturday

Ligthtning strikes at the Ohau skifield yesterday. Photo / MetService

The fine weather that bathed Auckland in sunshine was a one-off yesterday with a wet front bringing showers this morning across the North Island.

MetService meteorologist David Miller said the changeable weather is typical of spring with fast-moving weather systems moving across the country.

He said people should be able to get out in Auckland by the afternoon, although showers could linger in northern parts of the city.

MetService is forecasting a relatively warm 17C for Auckland.

It will be a similar story for much of the North Island, including Hamilton and Tauranga, as a northwesterly front moves up the island bringing showers at some point in the day, Miller said.

The South Island will be cooler with Dunedin struggling to reach double figures and Christchurch just 11C. Snow flurries are also expected above 400m.

Queenstown had heavy rain and snow yesterday, but the weather is expected to pick up today after the forecast for a chilly -2C overnight.

Yesterday's bad weather included a spectacular snap of lightning at the Ohau snowfield in the foothills of the Southern Alps near the boundary between Canterbury and Otago yesterday morning.