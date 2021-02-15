Rain and wind warning as rivers start to rise across Hawke's Bay

Rivers are expected to rise rapidly across Hawke's Bay today with more than 100mm of rain still projected to fall across the region.

More than 200 Unison customers also remain without power in Waimarama and Ocean Beach after an unplanned outage caused by the heavy rain that fell over Monday night.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best said those in the area should keep a close eye on the rainfall across the region.

"We are saying to expect another 100 to 160mm of rain, the largest accumulations will be around the ranges," he said. "The warning does point out that this rain may cause rivers and streams to rise rapidly."

A heavy rain warning is still in place for Hawke's Bay and Gisborne. MetService put out the warning at 8pm on Monday and it is valid through to 11pm on Tuesday night.

Between 100mm to 160mm of rain still expected to fall in Hawke's Bay over Tuesday and Wednesday. Photo / Warren Buckland

In the 24 hours to 9am Tuesday morning, Hastings had recorded 26.4mm of rainfall.

Napier Airport had so far recorded 22.6mm and Wairoa has experienced 23.2mm of rain – but there is more on the way.

The peak rates of 10mm to 20mm/h may fall, especially late Tuesday morning.

Best said there is also a strong wind watch for Hawke's Bay with winds turning southerly.

"Southerlies will be rising to a gale gusting around 100km/h," he said.

The strong wind watch started at 8am on Tuesday morning and will be in place until 8am on Wednesday.

"The rain won't be clearing until Wednesday afternoon for most places in Hawke's Bay and it will stay cloudy," Best added.