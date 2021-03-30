Rail line to Whangārei closed after two wagons derail

A rail wagon has come off the tracks at Kaiwaka, closing the rail line while repairs are carried out

The rail line between Whangārei and Auckland is closed after two wagons derailed on Monday.

KiwiRail General Manager Operations Upper North Island Reuben Araroa said wheels on two wagons on a freight service travelling towards Whangārei derailed between Kaiwaka and Te Hana.

''Staff are currently on site re-railing the wagons, assessing any track damage and developing a repair plan,''Araroa said.

''It is too early to comment on causes, how long the line will be shut, or the cost of any repairs.''

KiwiRail is working to establish what happened and the Northern Advocate has asked if the derailment is linked to recent work done to upgrade the line so it can carry new hi cube containers.

The revamped line between Whangārei and Swanson in west Auckland opened on January 11, following funding from the Government's Provincial Growth Fund.

The Government allocated $165 million towards the line upgrade and Northland contractors including Clements Quarries supplied ballast and Busck Prestressed Concrete provided sleepers used in the works.

In 2019, the Government pledged $204.5m - $164.5m to upgrade the rail line and $40m to buy land.

The upgrade includes sleepers and ballast to renew or replace 54km of track, lowering the track in 13 tunnels so standard shipping containers can fit through, replacing five bridges, and improving drainage.

Currently 30,000 containers leave Northland each year by road and lowering tracks in the tunnels means many could be transported by rail.