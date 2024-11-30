Coastguard teams searching for a missing woman near the mouth of the Waipu River in Northland. Photo / Coastguard

A rāhui has been put in place at Waipu after the death of a woman at the river mouth.

The woman’s body was found by Coastguard volunteers around midday yesterday.

Her friends had raised the alarm around midnight on Friday after seeing her enter the water but not return.

Patuharakeke Kaumātua have placed a rāhui at Waipu, which extends from Waipu Boat Club out to the Waipu River mouth, and from Uretiti - Tip Rd to Waipu Cove extending out 5km seaward.

“As a sign of respect the community is asked to refrain from ocean-based activities in this area at this time,” a police spokesperson said.