Rāhui in place at Waipu after woman’s death near river mouth

Coastguard teams searching for a missing woman near the mouth of the Waipu River in Northland. Photo / Coastguard

A rāhui has been put in place at Waipu after the death of a woman at the river mouth.

The woman’s body was found by Coastguard volunteers around midday yesterday.

Her friends had raised the alarm around midnight on Friday after seeing her enter the water but not return.

Patuharakeke Kaumātua have placed a rāhui at Waipu, which extends from Waipu Boat Club out to the Waipu River mouth, and from Uretiti - Tip Rd to Waipu Cove extending out 5km seaward.

“As a sign of respect the community is asked to refrain from ocean-based activities in this area at this time,” a police spokesperson said.

The rahui would be in place until midday on Wednesday.

Waipu Cove Surf Live Saving Club said its events would be postponed today and there would be no patrol flags up, though lifeguards would still be present.

“Our hearts go out to all who are grieving this loss,” the club said.

The Coastguard aircraft (red track) and boat (orange) spent hours searching for the woman off the coast of Waipu on Saturday. Photo / Coastguard
The surf lifesaving club and Coastguard Whangarei began a search around 12.40am yesterday morning and scoured the area until 3am. The search resumed at 8am yesterday and the woman’s body was found just after midday.

The death will be referred to a coroner.

