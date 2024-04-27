The hospitals are being asked to save an unrealistic amount of money, there is a shortage of GP's and a third of NZDF's navy ships aren't being used due to staffing shortages.

A revolutionary new cancer vaccine is being trialled in several countries including New Zealand - providing hope for melanoma patients.

The treatment uses the same technology as the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine, but each vaccine is personalised to the patient.

Lesley Hawes told 1News she was diagnosed with melanoma on her face two years ago and initially thought “Well, I’m 75, you know, so be it, I’ve had a great life, I’m just going to enjoy what I’ve got left.”

But now she will take part in the trial at Harbour Cancer in Auckland.

Others who have recently had surgery for melanoma may be eligible to take part in the trial, and up to 40 New Zealanders could become involved, 1News has reported.

The treatment will use a new technology called INT - Individualised Neoantigen Therapy.

Doctors will identify which parts of patients’ DNA make them different after comparing their healthy and cancerous tissues.

That genetic information will then become part of their personalised mRNA vaccine, aimed at teaching the immune system to seek out - and kill - the cancerous cells.

Medical oncologist Gareth Rivalland told 1News that early indications from the trial look promising.

“I think all of the melanoma oncologists around the world are really excited about the potential for this treatment, but the trial has to show that this treatment lives up to its promise,” he said.

New Zealand has one of the highest rates of melanoma in the world with more than 6000 cases diagnosed every year.

According to Melanoma New Zealand, the cancer accounted for nearly 80 per cent of all skin cancer deaths, and almost 300 Kiwis die of melanoma every year.