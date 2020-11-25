Radar detectors in hot demand with thieves in Christchurch

The photo posted to the Bishopdale Community group on Facebook showing the alleged offenders. Photo / Supplied

Radar detectors appear to be in hot demand with a number of Christchurch residents reporting brazen "smash and grabs".

A post on the Bishopdale Community Group on Facebook on Monday attracted more than 50 comments.

"Keep an eye out for this person and silver BMW. Scouted our small cul de sac in Nunweek Park at 4.57 last night and returned to smash our car window at 6pm to take a radar detector.

"The car was up our drive and it was completely brazen at this time of the day," the post said.

A resident says thieves smashed the window of the white car to steal their radar detector. Photo / Supplied

The poster was not the only one who had experienced something similar in the city recently.

One commenter said they think it was the same offenders captured on the security cameras who stole their radar detector last week.

"These same guys smashed the window of my car and took my radar around 6pm in rolleston on Sunday.

"There were two of them in the car, one bigger and one smaller with a child in the back. They seems to be all around Christchurch. Low life's just causing grief for way too many people."

A third commenter said the same thing happened to them last Friday in Belfast.

Police are investigating the incidents.