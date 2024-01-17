Police were hot on the heels of a group of offenders following a burglary at a Whangārei retailer overnight.

Quick action by members of the public is being praised after they helped foil a burglary at a sports store in Whangārei overnight.

A 14-year-old has been arrested while investigations continue to locate others involved.

Members of the public called police at 11pm on Tuesday to report a “burglary in progress” at Stirling Sports on Okara Dr.

Whangārei Area Prevention Manager Senior Sergeant Dave Wilkinson said a stolen vehicle was used to enter the store during the burglary.

While the group proceeded to take a large number of items, witnesses were quick to alert police to the burglary in progress. Wilkinson said officers arrived seconds later after the offenders fled.





“Our staff soon sighted the vehicle in question, and spikes were successfully deployed in the nearby area. The vehicle was pursued before it was abandoned in the Ōtangarei area.”

Wilkinson said a police dog tracked the offenders to the nearby area.

One teen was located inside the vehicle and was arrested at the scene.

“At this stage the remainder of the group is still outstanding, however, an investigation is now underway to identify them. But we have located some of the property taken, which was located inside the vehicle.

“I ask anyone with information on those involved to contact us and assist our investigation.”

Section Manager Michelle Rackham acknowledged the quick actions of witnesses who called 111 immediately. She said they provided good information that allowed police to get units to the scene relatively quickly.