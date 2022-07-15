Questions raised on who will fund new Te Kaha stadium in Christchurch

This series will profile the people who make Christchurch tick, give a voice to the region’s diverse communities and debate how the city can best accommodate its growing number of residents while examining the issues facing the city. Video / NZ Herald

RNZ

Ōtautahi Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel says the new Te Kaha stadium is the final piece in the jigsaw puzzle for the rebuilt central city.

The $683 million stadium has been given the green light - but who will pay for it?

On the streets of Christchurch, many were pleased to see the stadium project signed off.

Some were not bothered by the cost, or the potential increase in rates but others were clear that neighbouring councils should be chipping in towards the cost.

Councillors yesterday voted in favour of pumping an extra $150m into the project. But it has raised questions about how that shortfall will be funded.

Outgoing Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel said there was a range of options: from rate increases to asset sales, or co-investment.

"The truth is that stadiums across the world require subsidies, so you could talk to other councils about whether a public asset remaining in public ownership would be able to be shared across a wider group of councils, why wouldn't you have that conversation?"

The mayors of all three surrounding districts said they had not been asked to make a financial contribution.

In Hurunui, mayor Marie Black said they were yet to hear from the Christchurch City Council about funding for Te Kaha stadium.

"The raw reality is that a formal request hasn't come to our council, so we haven't had the debate around our council table whether there is a willingness for that cost share arrangement."

Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton said his council was open to considering a request for funding, while Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon said if his council was asked, that would require community consultation.

Christchurch City councillor Sara Templeton voted against spending another $150m on the stadium and said residents were worried about potential rate increases and seeing other key projects cut.

"We need to look for a range of funding options and asking our neighbours for a contribution is a really sensible idea.

"When it comes to the rates impact it's the operational expenses every year that it would make the most difference."

Mackenzie District mayor Graham Smith said the stadium would be great for Christchurch, but his council was not in a position to offer any financial support.

"While some of our people would definitely benefit from going to Christchurch for functions, they also go to Dunedin and as a small council we don't have funding to be able to help Christchurch build this stadium.

"Some of our towns still struggle to have an event centre or library and my focus as mayor would be on providing facilities in our towns rather than out of our towns."

The government has pledged $220m to the stadium but does not intend to help cover the cost overruns.

