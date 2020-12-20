Queenstown street violence: Man's jaw broken as late-night brawls continue

A fight that spilled out on to the street in central Queenstown on Thursday night left a man with a broken jaw. File photo / Michael Amadeus, Unsplash

A fight that spilled out on to the street in Queenstown on Thursday night left a man with a broken jaw.

Sergeant Simon Matheson said police were still investigating exactly what happened at Cowboys on Searle Lane, but one male required surgery.

He said it formed part of a spate of fights in the resort over the past week, with police handing out formal cautions.

Matheson said with Christmas parties happening there would be people in town who don't usually go out, so he urged people to be sensible.

"It's a good time to remember to look after your friends, drink responsibly and make sure everyone gets home at the end of the night."

Since lockdown, Queenstown police have warned of increasing violence on the streets late at night.

There are also fears of laced pills being sold as the illegal party drug MDMA.

Drinking in public spaces around the resort has been banned by Queenstown Lakes District Council between Christmas Day and January 6 to cut down on rowdy behaviour.