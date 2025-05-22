A bare section in Queenstown’s Lake Hayes Estate has been sold for nearly $7 million at auction, placing it among the most expensive undeveloped residential sites ever sold in the region.
The 2673 sq m lakefront section attracted significant attention before the auction.
Colliers real estate agent Brendan Quill said the site’s scarcity and outlook drove heavy interest.
“It was on what I call a finite resource - Lake Hayes proper,” Quill told the Herald.
“Glorious views out towards Coronet Peak and the surrounding mountains, obviously the waterway, but it had a 54m frontage to the lake itself.”