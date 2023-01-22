Queenstown helicopters near miss: Chopper pilot takes ‘evasive action’ to avoid crash

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission is investigating an incident involving two helicopters at Queenstown Airport last month. Photo / Supplied

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission is investigating an incident involving two helicopters at Queenstown Airport last month. Photo / Supplied

An inquiry has been launched after a helicopter pilot had to take “evasive action” to avoid a mid-air crash with another helicopter at Queenstown Airport last month.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) is investigating the December 27 incident.

“The two helicopters got too close to each other during hover-taxi departure from the airport’s southern apron area,” TAIC said in a statement.

The “reported circumstances” involved a Eurocopter AS350 ZK-IDB, which is registered with The Helicopter Line Ltd and Eurocopter EC130 ZK-IUP, registered with Over The Top Ltd.

“The AS350 took evasive action to avoid colliding with the EC130,” TAIC says.

TAIC opened this inquiry on January 17 after gathering evidence following notification from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) five days earlier.

It comes after a mid-air collision between two helicopters near Sea World on the Gold Coast that killed four people on January 2.

Sea World Helicopters chief pilot Ash Jenkinson died in the crash along with British newlyweds Ron and Diane Hughes and Sydney mother Vanessa Tadros.