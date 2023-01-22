Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Queenstown helicopters near miss: Chopper pilot takes ‘evasive action’ to avoid crash

Kurt Bayer
By
Quick Read
The Transport Accident Investigation Commission is investigating an incident involving two helicopters at Queenstown Airport last month. Photo / Supplied

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission is investigating an incident involving two helicopters at Queenstown Airport last month. Photo / Supplied

An inquiry has been launched after a helicopter pilot had to take “evasive action” to avoid a mid-air crash with another helicopter at Queenstown Airport last month.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) is investigating the December 27 incident.

SHARE YOUR STORY - CONTACT SENIOR JOURNALIST KURT BAYER

“The two helicopters got too close to each other during hover-taxi departure from the airport’s southern apron area,” TAIC said in a statement.

The “reported circumstances” involved a Eurocopter AS350 ZK-IDB, which is registered with The Helicopter Line Ltd and Eurocopter EC130 ZK-IUP, registered with Over The Top Ltd.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

“The AS350 took evasive action to avoid colliding with the EC130,” TAIC says.

Read More

TAIC opened this inquiry on January 17 after gathering evidence following notification from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) five days earlier.

It comes after a mid-air collision between two helicopters near Sea World on the Gold Coast that killed four people on January 2.

Sea World Helicopters chief pilot Ash Jenkinson died in the crash along with British newlyweds Ron and Diane Hughes and Sydney mother Vanessa Tadros.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand