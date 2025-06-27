Kiwi start-up company Whoosh and infrastructure developer Southern Infrastructure Ltd have both unveileddetailed plans for cable-based urban transport systems – one focused on light, on-demand vehicles, the other on high-capacity gondola transit.
While they share a vision for a more mobile Queenstown, their technologies, funding models and development timelines differ sharply.
Southern Infrastructure chief executive Ross Copland said Doppelmayr, a global leader in gondola systems, was one of two vendors shortlisted to provide the system hardware for Southern Infrastructure’s planned network.
Whoosh, by contrast, is a New Zealand-born venture developing an autonomous cable-pod technology, though it has not yet deployed a full-scale prototype.
“We understand Whoosh is looking to partner with a local property owner to build a prototype of the solution they have developed and tested at lab scale,” Copland said.
“We wish them every success and will keep a close eye on their progress.”
Copland said the company remained confident that part of the network could be operational by 2030, but acknowledged that timing would depend heavily on consenting and other early milestones.
Modelling by the company suggested strong uptake either way, he said.
As for cost, a final figure would depend on several variables.
“For scale, we expect stage one of the project will be a similar cost to the NZUP programme currently under way in Queenstown.”
Doppelmayr New Zealand chief executive Garreth Hayman said cable-based public transport was already well-proven overseas, including in the Bolivian capital La Paz, where more than 30km of aerial routes formed an urban cable metro.
“We’ve been in the public transport game for over 25 years,” Hayman said.
“It’s almost to the point where it’s willed into existence. Even a cab driver told me he was looking forward to it. He’d rather do more productive routes and let the gondola take care of the airport run.”
Hayman said the Doppelmayr gondola would be a “core transport solution”.
“But obviously, with Queenstown being what it is, it does have the added benefit of also being able to be a tourism attraction as well.”
Despite clear differences, both companies say they’re not in direct competition.
Allington described the situation as a “both/and” scenario.
“I think we’re all trying to achieve the same thing. We want to get Queenstown moving again. We want to do that in a sustainable way.”