Southern Infrastructure chief executive Ross Copland said Doppelmayr, a global leader in gondola systems, was one of two vendors shortlisted to provide the system hardware for Southern Infrastructure’s planned network.

Whoosh, by contrast, is a New Zealand-born venture developing an autonomous cable-pod technology, though it has not yet deployed a full-scale prototype.

A Doppelmayr gondola tower in Paris.

“We understand Whoosh is looking to partner with a local property owner to build a prototype of the solution they have developed and tested at lab scale,” Copland said.

“We wish them every success and will keep a close eye on their progress.”

Whoosh chief executive Chris Allington introduced the company’s modular network at the Electrify Queenstown conference in May, describing it as a radically different model from traditional gondolas.

The company plans to begin work this year on a 2km pilot project around Remarkables Park, with a view to having people riding it by late 2025 or early 2026.

That timeline, however, is contingent on securing resource consents.

Unlike gondolas, Whoosh’s system featured static cables and smart autonomous vehicles that travelled on demand, like “an Uber in the sky,” Allington said.

Concept art of the Doppelmayr gondola terminals around Queenstown and Frankton.

Users would book rides via an app, with vehicles arriving to pick them up and delivering them to the nearest station.

The broader six-stage network could eventually link Frankton, Shotover Country, and The Remarkables Ski Area.

The full network had a ballpark cost estimate of $250 million, Allington said, funded through private equity and offshore investment.

“It’s not like we need to finish it all before any of it can open … it will just keep getting extended and keep rolling across in the direction, in the places, that Queenstown wants it to go.”

A Doppelmayr gondola over Paris.

Southern Infrastructure’s proposal is a different beast: a high-capacity gondola network using proven European technology.

While still in planning stages, the company aims to begin construction by 2027 and launch a service by 2028.

The network would stretch over 7km and include seven stations from Arthur’s Pt to central Queenstown, the airport, Ladies Mile, and the Frankton transport hub.

Copland said finer corridor details were still being finalised in collaboration with landowners and other stakeholders.

The route had been carefully designed to avoid ecologically sensitive areas and visual impacts.

Concept art of Whoosh's service at Remarkables Park.

“It’s almost a direct route into Queenstown but, importantly, it bypasses a lot of those residential areas where the visual effects would be quite significant.

“We think it’s a project that’s consentable and also quite efficient.”

The project is backed by entrepreneur Rod Drury and is estimated to cost around $200m.

Copland said the company remained confident that part of the network could be operational by 2030, but acknowledged that timing would depend heavily on consenting and other early milestones.

Modelling by the company suggested strong uptake either way, he said.

As for cost, a final figure would depend on several variables.

“For scale, we expect stage one of the project will be a similar cost to the NZUP programme currently under way in Queenstown.”

Concept art of Whoosh's building integration.

Doppelmayr New Zealand chief executive Garreth Hayman said cable-based public transport was already well-proven overseas, including in the Bolivian capital La Paz, where more than 30km of aerial routes formed an urban cable metro.

“We’ve been in the public transport game for over 25 years,” Hayman said.

“A gondola is not that scary at all. It’s proven, it’s tested, we understand what we need to do, and we’re here to make it happen.”

He cited Mexico City and Paris as more recent examples of successful urban gondola deployments, with Queenstown offering similar benefits.

Destination Queenstown chief executive Mat Woods said aerial transit could be a game-changer.

“The biggest frustration from residents and visitors alike is congestion on roads.

“We’re geographically constrained. Going above ground gives us an option to move people without taking up land we don’t have.”

He said feedback so far had been overwhelmingly positive.

“It’s almost to the point where it’s willed into existence. Even a cab driver told me he was looking forward to it. He’d rather do more productive routes and let the gondola take care of the airport run.”

The competing gondolas could revolutionise transport in Queenstown. Photo / George Heard

Hayman said the Doppelmayr gondola would be a “core transport solution”.

“But obviously, with Queenstown being what it is, it does have the added benefit of also being able to be a tourism attraction as well.”

Despite clear differences, both companies say they’re not in direct competition.

Allington described the situation as a “both/and” scenario.

“I think we’re all trying to achieve the same thing. We want to get Queenstown moving again. We want to do that in a sustainable way.”

Copland agreed that the two technologies served different needs, but cautioned that public transport must meet rigorous safety standards.

“No airline could bring a prototype aircraft into its frontline fleet.

“Nor could we overlook the critical importance of thousands of hours of operating experience.”

That’s why Southern Infrastructure was proceeding with more established technology, he said.

But he welcomed innovation and said he’d be watching Whoosh’s test rollout with interest.

“We’re proud this kind of entrepreneurship is happening here in New Zealand.

“If it works, it could be a great future complement to the MRT network.”

Ben Tomsett is a multimedia journalist based in Dunedin. He joined the Herald in 2023.