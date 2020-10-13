Queenstown employers fondly remember murdered Kiwi woman Kate Bell

Katie Bell, 31, had begun a relationship with Rahul Patel only months ago and there were concerns about his mental health. Photo / Supplied

Former Queenstown employers of a New Zealand woman killed in Melbourne by a man she had just begun a relationship with have been left reeling at news of her death.

Kate Bell, 31, was killed by Rahul Patel, 29, also a New Zealander, at his apartment early on Saturday.

Forty minutes after police were informed, Patel was found dead near the Richmond apartment in an apparent suicide, the Herald-Sun reported.

Rahul Patel was found dead 40 minutes after police were called to the apartments where Kate Bell was killed. Photo / Supplied

Bell, who was from Christchurch, worked as an executive assistant and project co-ordinator for AJ Hackett Bungy in Queenstown for about a year from 2015 before joining the staff of Print Central.

AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand chief executive David Mitchell said Bell was a much-loved member of the bungy family and a wonderful person.

"Kate was super positive, always had a smile on her face and nothing was too much trouble.

"Our hearts go out to her family and friends at this incredibly sad time."

Print Central office manager Kerry Hastie said Bell worked for her for about six months from January 2017 before returning to Christchurch.

It was long enough to make an impression.

"She was a lovely girl, always a very positive, chirpy wee thing."

She summed the news up succinctly: "It's shocking."

The Herald-Sun reported Bell had begun a relationship with Patel only months ago and there were concerns about his mental health in the days leading up to her murder.

Bell moved to Melbourne in 2018 and worked as a personal assistant at Deloitte before starting her new role as an executive assistant at building consultancy Rider Levett Bucknall in May.

Comments about Bell from across the Tasman echoed those from Kiwi employers.

Rider Levett Bucknall director Tony Moleta told the Herald-Sun that she was a bright young woman who would be dearly missed by her colleagues.

"Kate will be remembered as someone that had a kind soul and never said a bad word about anything or anyone.

"She was always striving to achieve the best outcome for everyone around her and our lives will be better for having known her."

Patel's LinkedIn profile shows that he worked as a facilities manager at CBRE

Global Investors and previously attended the University of Auckland.

Neighbours were reportedly woken to screaming before a man in a black hoodie was seen fleeing from the apartment block about 3.20am on Saturday.

By 4am, Patel was discovered dead nearby, the Herald-Sun reported.

Where to get help:

• If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

• If you've ever experienced assault or abuse and need to talk to someone call the confidential crisis helpline Safe to Talk on: 0800 044 334 or text 4334.

• Alternatively contact your local police station

• If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.