Queenstown, which has been affected by a cryptosporidium outbreak. Photo / NZME

Queenstown, which has been affected by a cryptosporidium outbreak. Photo / NZME

By RNZ

Te Whatu Ora says the source of the cryptosporidium outbreak in Queenstown was most likely human faecal contamination of the water supply.

It follows a detailed investigation.

More to come...