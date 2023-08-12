A good dumping of snow is on the way for skiers in Queenstown and Wanaka.

The Queenstown and Wanaka ski fields are forecast to get a big dumping of snow overnight to provide a fresh start for skiers this week.

The news is not so rosy for the central North Island ski fields, says MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor, with the potential for a dusting of snow rather than a good dump.

She said a cold front is moving up the South Island today bringing freezing temperatures and snow down to 400m in Fiordland and 600m to 700m in the mountain ranges with the Milford Rd set to close tonight.

Road Snowfall Warning issued for Lewis Pass (SH7), Arthur's Pass (SH73), Haast Pass (SH6), Lindis Pass (SH8), Crown Range Rd, Milford Rd (SH94) https://t.co/PkHlPbWHyV — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) August 12, 2023

This morning, MetService said cloud cover was acting as a cosy blanket, keeping some locations warmer overnight compared with the night before, especially around the central North Island. The ‘Sunday Shiver Shoutout’ went to Twizel with -3°C and Waiouru with -1°C.

Aucklanders can expect another one of those “come and go” days today, said O’Connor, with patches of blue sky but more cloud. The Super City woke to 7C and will reach the mid-teens.

Another day, another 7am 😴😴 But that also means... Another 7am temperature map!! 🥳 - this time with a few bonus... Posted by MetService New Zealand on Saturday, August 12, 2023

Wellington’s run of good weather continues with dry weather through the day and into the night

When the cold front does reach the North Island it will bring a few showers, followed by clearing weather. The exceptions will be the east coast tomorrow evening - Hawke’s Bay, Gisborne and Taupo, which can expect showers.















