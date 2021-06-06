Queen's Birthday Honours 2021: The full list

New Zealand Order of Merit
Dames Companion (DNZM)
Professor Carolyn Waugh Burns, CBE, Roslyn, Dunedin, for services to ecological research
Judith Anne Kilpatrick, CNZM, Kumeu, for services to nursing education
Hinewehi Mohi, MNZM, Havelock North, for services to Māori, music and television
Ruia Mereana Morrison, MBE, Rotorua, for services to tennis
Knights Companion (KNZM)
Michael Grenfell Daniell, Herne Bay, Auckland, for services to business, healthcare and governance
Distinguished Professor William Alexander Denny, ONZM, Pakuranga, Auckland, for services to medical research
Wayne Thomas Shelford, MBE, Red Beach, Auckland, for services to rugby and the community
Grahame Charles Sydney, ONZM, Oturehua, for services to art
Companions (CNZM)
Dr Evelyn Imelda Coxon, Auckland, for services to Pacific and tertiary education
David Charles Cull, Dunedin, deceased. Her Majesty's approval of this award took effect on April 26, 2021, before the date of death. For services to local government
Robert Charles Francis, QSO, MBE, JP, Masterton, for services to the community and conservation
Professor Angus Hikairo Macfarlane, Ilam, Christchurch, for services to education, psychology and Māori
Dr Kevin Raymond Marshall, Seatoun, Wellington, for services to food science and technology
Harry Haerengarangi Mikaere, Coromandel, for services to the aquaculture industry and Māori
John Stewart Ombler, QSO, Wānaka, for services to the public service
Professor Suzanne Carolyn Purdy, Greenlane, Auckland, for services to audiology and communication science
Professor Emeritus David Eric Richmond, Mt Wellington, Auckland, for services to health and education
Dr Robert Simon Hearn Rowley, Mt Eden, Auckland, for services to paediatric and neonatal care
Dr Maxwell Gilbert Shepherd, JP, Wānaka, for services to biotechnology and business
John Webster Te Kapene Thatcher, Tauranga, for services to Māori and education
Officers (ONZM)
Murray Ian Bain, Kerikeri, for services to tertiary education and digital learning
Margaret Mary Baker, Hastings, for services to Special Olympics
Carol Ann Beaumont, Epsom, Auckland, for services to the union movement and women's rights
David Ross Black, Wānaka, for services to health
James Anthony Brownlie, Wairoa, for services to agriculture and education
Jamie Bull, Ōtaki Beach, for services to the performing arts and the community
Hugh Jason Paul Canard, Spreydon, Christchurch, for services to conservation and paddle sports
Garry Keith Carnachan, New Plymouth, for services to secondary school sport
Margaret Agnes Chapman, Geraldine, for services to rural women and rural communities
Reverend Iliafi Talotusitusi Esera, Whanganui, for services to the Samoan community and Christian ministry
Fiona Mary Gower, Tuakau, for services to rural women and governance
Dr Anne Denise Guy, Karori, Wellington, for services to infant mental health
Susan Jean Hassall, JP, Cambridge, for services to education
Anne Lynette Hawker, QSM, Broadmeadows, Wellington, for services to people with disabilities
Professor Emerita Paula Elizabeth Jameson, Fendalton, Christchurch, for services to plant science
Esther Rata Jessop, QSM, London, UK, for services to Māori and to New Zealand-British relations
Takutai Moana Natasha Kemp, Papakura, Auckland, for services to street dance and youth
Robert Henry Ludbrook, Hillsborough, Auckland, for services to family law and children's rights
Mary Joan McFarlane, St Clair, Dunedin, for services to swimming
Dr Benjamin Frank Pittman, Hikurangi, for services to Māori and art
Fiona Jocelyn Riddell, Kingsland, Auckland, for services to cardiac physiology
Dr Linda Janet Robertson, St Clair, Dunedin, for services to occupational therapy and seniors
Itamua Muaiao'omalo Mataiva Dorothy Robertson, New Plymouth, for services to women, youth and the Pacific community
Riccardo Michele Salizzo, New Jersey, United States, for services to sports media
Noma Jeanne Shepherd, MNZM, Kawakawa, for services to the community
Professor Harold John Simpson, Fendalton, Christchurch, for services to art education
Darien Ruth Takle, Mt Eden, Auckland, for services to the performing arts
Gwendoline Tepania-Palmer, Forest Lakes, Hamilton, for services to Māori and health
Philip Spencer Trusttum, Christchurch Central, for services to art
Beverley Celia Watson, Avondale, Auckland, for services to race relations and youth
Bruce William Massy Wills, Hastings, for services to agriculture and the environment
Neil Bernard Woodhams, Herald Island, Auckland, for services to people with multiple sclerosis
Honorary Officers
Dr Wolfgang Scholz, Milford, Auckland, for services to engineering and metals-based industry
Members (MNZM)
Lynette Kaye Anderson, Casebrook, Christchurch, for services to the zoological industry and conservation
David John Appleyard, Stokes Valley, Lower Hutt, for services to education
Ryan Jeffrey Archibald, Westmere, Auckland, for services to hockey
Jane Ross Arnott, Acacia Bay, Taupō, for services to Pacific communities and conservation advocacy
Sergeant Gurpreet Singh Arora, Golflands, Auckland, for services to the New Zealand Police and ethnic communities
Richard Douglas Benge, Newtown, Wellington, for services to arts accessibility
Danielle Rachelle Bergin, JP, Pt England, Auckland, for services to the community, particularly the homeless
Murray Frank Binning, Kumeū, Auckland, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand
Adam Ngawati Blair, Westmere, Auckland, for services to rugby league
Cynthia Margaret Bowers, Waipawa, for services to the community and local government
Dorothy Joy Burt, Pt England, Auckland, for services to digital learning
Catherine Frances Cooney, JP, Holdens Bay, Rotorua, for services to health and the community
Yvette Louise Couch-Lewis, Lyttelton, for services to conservation and Māori
Nicola Jane Denholm, Mission Bay, Auckland, for services to humanitarian advocacy and photography
Mustafa Ismail Derbashi, Titirangi, Auckland, for services to migrant and refugee communities
Margaret Ann Dodds, Halswell, Christchurch, for services to special education
Graeme Alexander Downes, Ōtaki, for services to music and music education
Miles Denis Ellery, Ilam, Christchurch, for services to youth, education and the community
Siale Katoa Latu Pasa Faitotonu, JP, Upper Riccarton, Christchurch, for services to Pacific education
Kathleen Margaret Farrell, Fitzroy, Hamilton, for services to netball
Margaret Marie Farry-Williams, New Lynn, Auckland, for services to the fashion industry and charitable fundraising
Dr Michael John Fletcher, Strathmore, Wellington, for services to social and public policy
Dr Janet Seymour Frater, Greenlane, Auckland, for services as a general practitioner
Lala Athene Frazer, QSM, Broad Bay, Dunedin, for services to conservation
Sameer Handa, Parnell, Auckland, for services to business and New Zealand-India relations
Iqbal Manzoor Haque, New Plymouth, for services to education governance
Bruce Henry Hart, Kelson, Lower Hutt, for services to education
Francis William Helps, Akaroa, for services to wildlife conservation
Shireen May Helps, Akaroa, for services to wildlife conservation
Michael David Holdsworth, Thorndon, Wellington, for services to Special Olympics
Margaret Anne Hopkins, Oban, Stewart Island, for services to conservation and the community
Peter Ronald Horne, Taitā, Lower Hutt, for services to bowls and Paralympic sport
Sally Anne Jackson, JP, Waikanae, for services to special education
Shirley Diane Kerr, Rotorua, for services to mycology
Mary Louise Kisler, Freemans Bay, Auckland, for services to art history and curation
Hoani Sydney Langsbury, Dunedin, for services to conservation
Shirley Audrey Lanigan, Epuni, Lower Hutt, for services to nursing
Kenneth Bernard Laurent, Whakatāne, for services to wildlife conservation
Susanne Maire Laurent, Whakatāne, for services to wildlife conservation
Colleen Janice Lyons, St Clair, Dunedin, for services to netball and education
Dr Peter Alexander Maddison, Katikati, for services to conservation
Posenai Samoa Mavaega, Mt Roskill, Auckland, for services to Pacific performing arts
Tanya Soliali'i Mavaega (Tanya Muagututi'a), Mt Roskill, Auckland, for services to Pacific performing arts
Phillis-Jean Meti, Avondale, Auckland, for services to sport, particularly golf
Mani Bruce Mitchell, Brooklyn, Wellington, for services to intersex advocacy and education
Ted Turua Ngataki, Papakura, Auckland, for services to Māori and the community
Caron Orelowitz, Mt Albert, Auckland, for services to podiatry
Karoline Fuarosa Park-Tamati, Mt Eden, Auckland, for services to music
Janet Louise Peters, Mt Maunganui, Tauranga, for services to mental health
Stephen Leslie Phillips, JP, Rolleston, Christchurch, for services to seniors and the community
Samantha Anne Powell (Dr Samantha Murton), Brooklyn, Wellington, for services to medical education, particularly general practice
Tere Veronica Rapley, for services to music and television
Maxine Khrona Shortland, Kawakawa, for services to netball and governance
Robin John Simmons, Kimbolton, for services to the rail industry
Gina Solomon, Ocean Ridge, Kaikōura, for services to conservation and governance
Reverend Janice Ellen Stead, Parklands, Christchurch, for services to sport and the community
Mairehe Louise Marie Tankersley, Sydenham, Christchurch, for services to prisoners' welfare and Māori
Gabriel Pikiao Edward Te Moana, Tūrangi, for services to Māori and governance
Helen Theresa Cecilia Varney, Devonport, Auckland, for services to education, particularly Pacific education
Karen Vercoe, Victoria, Rotorua, for services to governance and sport
Graeme Douglas Watts, Whangamatā, for services to the community and charity fundraising
Heather Margaret Williamson, JP, Tokoroa, for services to netball and the community
Tracey Lee Wright-Tawha, Windsor, Invercargill, for services to health and Māori
Honorary Members
Louisa Humphry, Thames, for services to the Kiribati community and culture
Queen's Service Order (QSO)
Hon Ruth Suzanne Dyson, Redcliffs, Christchurch, for services as a member of Parliament and to people with disabilities
Michelle Susan Grant, Elgin, Gisborne, for services to victims of sexual violence
David Alan Matthews, Cashmere, Christchurch, for services to people with disabilities
Peter Anthony Miskimmin, Eastbourne, Lower Hutt, for services to sports governance and public service
Sarah Ann Stuart-Black, Wellington, for services to emergency management
Heather Leigh Tanguay, Glen Eden, Auckland, for services to local government and the community
Queen's Service Medal QSM
Carolyn Anne Amos, JP, Kenepuru, Porirua, for services to the community
Graeme Rodney Baker, Whanganui East, for services to the community
Grant Andrew Aaron Baker, Aotea, Porirua, for services to cricket and the community
Jacquetta Bell, Nelson, for services to the arts and the community
Dr Alastair Hartley Blackie, JP, Kaiapoi, for services to dentistry and local government
Suzanne Blakely, Redcliffs, Christchurch, for services to refugees and ESOL education
Bruce Edwin Bold, Maoribank, Upper Hutt, for services to the community
Sergeant Andrew George Brooke, Hokowhitu, Palmerston North, for services to Search and Rescue
Barbara Michelle Cameron, North End, Feilding, for services to the community and local government
Charles Edwin Campbell, Caversham, Dunedin, for services to the performing arts
Grant Kenneth Conaghan, Whatitiri, Whangārei, for services to Search and Rescue
Kevin Graham Curtis, Matamata, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Diana Lois Dobson, Blenheim, for services to wildlife conservation
Sonia Elizabeth Edwards, Ōpōtiki, for services to historical research and the community
Carol Annette Frost, Caversham, Dunedin, for services to the homeless and prisoner rehabilitation
Dr Derek Clifton Gibbons, Dargaville, for services to health
Robert MacGregor Greenfield, Wilton, Wellington, for services to college football
Neville Henry Jacobsen, Dannevirke, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Gary Irving Lang, Kaiapoi South, for services to Special Olympics and the community
Heather Dorothy Lear, Remuera, Auckland, for services to inclusive education
Ian Christopher Leigh-Mackenzie, JP, Opononi, for services to the community
Judith Elaine Livingston, Te Hapara, Gisborne, for services to music and the community
Ronal Arthur Luxton, JP, Temuka, for services to health and the community
Habib Ullah Marwat, Woolston, Christchurch, for services to Muslim and ethnic communities
Yvonne Mavis Officer, Otatara, for services to victim support
Mila Kim Oh, West Harbour, Auckland, for services to Korean culture and New Zealand-Republic of Korea relations
Te Rehia Teresa Fay Papesch, Dinsdale, Hamilton, for services to the community and public service
Reverend Victor Siaosi Pouesi, Māngere East, Auckland, for services to the Samoan community
Anita Ruth Prime, Whitianga, for services to youth and the community
Alan John Reekie, Forrest Hill, Auckland, for services to performing arts governance
Diana Helen Reid, Darfield, for services to cancer support
Jannette Leah Riley, Motueka, Nelson, for services to cancer support and fundraising
Yvonne Esther Roberts, Picton, for services to quilting and patchwork craft
Benita Jane Robinson, Stokes Valley, Lower Hutt, for services to the community
John Robert Sandison, JP, Fairy Springs, Rotorua, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Taualoa Lalopua Sanele, Maupuia, Wellington, for services to the union movement and Samoan community
Gregory John Loisel Shelton, Tolaga Bay, for services to the community
Elizabeth Margaret Steel, Heriot, Tapanui, for services to the community
Vanessa Ann Taylor, Stokes Valley, Lower Hutt, for services to bowls and the community
Kenneth Terrance Trinder, New Plymouth, for services to Māori and the community
Paul Eric Tyson, Mornington, Dunedin, for services to sport and the community
Rachael Anne Utumapu, New Plymouth, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and people with cancer
Kim Heather Ward, Paremoremo, Auckland, for services to the community
Janice Valida White, Huntington, Hamilton, for services to seniors and people with disabilities
Gordon Wu, Mirimar, Wellington, for services to the Chinese community
New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration (DSD)
Serviceman M, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force
Lieutenant Colonel Adam John Modd, GM, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force