Queen's Birthday Honours 2021: The full list

Wayne Shelford says he's "honoured" to become 'Sir Buck'. Video / NZ Herald

Wayne Shelford says he's "honoured" to become 'Sir Buck'. Video / NZ Herald

New Zealand Order of Merit

Dames Companion (DNZM)

Carolyn Burns. Photo / Otago Daily Times

Professor Carolyn Waugh Burns, CBE, Roslyn, Dunedin, for services to ecological research

Judith Anne Kilpatrick, CNZM, Kumeu, for services to nursing education

Hinewehi Mohi. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hinewehi Mohi, MNZM, Havelock North, for services to Māori, music and television

Ruia Morrison. Photo / Andrew Warner

Ruia Mereana Morrison, MBE, Rotorua, for services to tennis

Knights Companion (KNZM)

Michael Grenfell Daniell, Herne Bay, Auckland, for services to business, healthcare and governance

Distinguished Professor William Alexander Denny, ONZM, Pakuranga, Auckland, for services to medical research

Wayne Shelford. Photo / Greg Bowker

Wayne Thomas Shelford, MBE, Red Beach, Auckland, for services to rugby and the community

Grahame Charles Sydney, ONZM, Oturehua, for services to art

Companions (CNZM)

Dr Evelyn Imelda Coxon, Auckland, for services to Pacific and tertiary education

David Charles Cull, Dunedin, deceased. Her Majesty's approval of this award took effect on April 26, 2021, before the date of death. For services to local government

Robert Charles Francis, QSO, MBE, JP, Masterton, for services to the community and conservation

Professor Angus Hikairo Macfarlane, Ilam, Christchurch, for services to education, psychology and Māori

Dr Kevin Raymond Marshall, Seatoun, Wellington, for services to food science and technology

Harry Haerengarangi Mikaere, Coromandel, for services to the aquaculture industry and Māori

John Stewart Ombler, QSO, Wānaka, for services to the public service

Professor Suzanne Carolyn Purdy, Greenlane, Auckland, for services to audiology and communication science

Professor Emeritus David Eric Richmond, Mt Wellington, Auckland, for services to health and education

Dr Robert Simon Hearn Rowley, Mt Eden, Auckland, for services to paediatric and neonatal care

Dr Maxwell Gilbert Shepherd, JP, Wānaka, for services to biotechnology and business

John Webster Te Kapene Thatcher, Tauranga, for services to Māori and education

Officers (ONZM)

Murray Ian Bain, Kerikeri, for services to tertiary education and digital learning

Margaret Baker. Photo / Warren Buckland

Margaret Mary Baker, Hastings, for services to Special Olympics

Carol Ann Beaumont, Epsom, Auckland, for services to the union movement and women's rights

David Ross Black, Wānaka, for services to health

James Anthony Brownlie, Wairoa, for services to agriculture and education

Jamie Bull, Ōtaki Beach, for services to the performing arts and the community

Hugh Jason Paul Canard, Spreydon, Christchurch, for services to conservation and paddle sports

Garry Keith Carnachan, New Plymouth, for services to secondary school sport

Margaret Agnes Chapman, Geraldine, for services to rural women and rural communities

Reverend Iliafi Talotusitusi Esera, Whanganui, for services to the Samoan community and Christian ministry

Fiona Mary Gower, Tuakau, for services to rural women and governance

Dr Anne Denise Guy, Karori, Wellington, for services to infant mental health

Susan Jean Hassall, JP, Cambridge, for services to education

Anne Lynette Hawker, QSM, Broadmeadows, Wellington, for services to people with disabilities

Professor Emerita Paula Elizabeth Jameson, Fendalton, Christchurch, for services to plant science

Esther Rata Jessop, QSM, London, UK, for services to Māori and to New Zealand-British relations

Takutai Moana Natasha Kemp, Papakura, Auckland, for services to street dance and youth

Robert Henry Ludbrook, Hillsborough, Auckland, for services to family law and children's rights

Mary Joan McFarlane, St Clair, Dunedin, for services to swimming

Dr Benjamin Frank Pittman, Hikurangi, for services to Māori and art

Fiona Jocelyn Riddell, Kingsland, Auckland, for services to cardiac physiology

Dr Linda Janet Robertson, St Clair, Dunedin, for services to occupational therapy and seniors

Itamua Muaiao'omalo Mataiva Dorothy Robertson, New Plymouth, for services to women, youth and the Pacific community

Riccardo Michele Salizzo, New Jersey, United States, for services to sports media

Noma Jeanne Shepherd, MNZM, Kawakawa, for services to the community

Professor Harold John Simpson, Fendalton, Christchurch, for services to art education

Darien Ruth Takle, Mt Eden, Auckland, for services to the performing arts

Gwendoline Tepania-Palmer, Forest Lakes, Hamilton, for services to Māori and health

Philip Spencer Trusttum, Christchurch Central, for services to art

Beverley Celia Watson, Avondale, Auckland, for services to race relations and youth

Bruce Wills. Photo / Warren Buckland

Bruce William Massy Wills, Hastings, for services to agriculture and the environment

Neil Bernard Woodhams, Herald Island, Auckland, for services to people with multiple sclerosis

Honorary Officers

Dr Wolfgang Scholz, Milford, Auckland, for services to engineering and metals-based industry

Members (MNZM)

Lynette Kaye Anderson, Casebrook, Christchurch, for services to the zoological industry and conservation

David John Appleyard, Stokes Valley, Lower Hutt, for services to education

Ryan Jeffrey Archibald, Westmere, Auckland, for services to hockey

Jane Ross Arnott, Acacia Bay, Taupō, for services to Pacific communities and conservation advocacy

Sergeant Gurpreet Singh Arora, Golflands, Auckland, for services to the New Zealand Police and ethnic communities

Richard Douglas Benge, Newtown, Wellington, for services to arts accessibility

Danielle Rachelle Bergin, JP, Pt England, Auckland, for services to the community, particularly the homeless

Murray Frank Binning, Kumeū, Auckland, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Adam Ngawati Blair, Westmere, Auckland, for services to rugby league

Cynthia Bowers. Photo / Paul Taylor

Cynthia Margaret Bowers, Waipawa, for services to the community and local government

Dorothy Joy Burt, Pt England, Auckland, for services to digital learning

Catherine Frances Cooney, JP, Holdens Bay, Rotorua, for services to health and the community

Yvette Louise Couch-Lewis, Lyttelton, for services to conservation and Māori

Nicola Jane Denholm, Mission Bay, Auckland, for services to humanitarian advocacy and photography

Mustafa Ismail Derbashi, Titirangi, Auckland, for services to migrant and refugee communities

Margaret Ann Dodds, Halswell, Christchurch, for services to special education

Graeme Alexander Downes, Ōtaki, for services to music and music education

Miles Denis Ellery, Ilam, Christchurch, for services to youth, education and the community

Siale Katoa Latu Pasa Faitotonu, JP, Upper Riccarton, Christchurch, for services to Pacific education

Kathleen Margaret Farrell, Fitzroy, Hamilton, for services to netball

Margaret Marie Farry-Williams, New Lynn, Auckland, for services to the fashion industry and charitable fundraising

Dr Michael John Fletcher, Strathmore, Wellington, for services to social and public policy

Dr Janet Seymour Frater, Greenlane, Auckland, for services as a general practitioner

Lala Athene Frazer, QSM, Broad Bay, Dunedin, for services to conservation

Sameer Handa, Parnell, Auckland, for services to business and New Zealand-India relations

Iqbal Manzoor Haque, New Plymouth, for services to education governance

Bruce Henry Hart, Kelson, Lower Hutt, for services to education

Francis William Helps, Akaroa, for services to wildlife conservation

Shireen May Helps, Akaroa, for services to wildlife conservation

Michael David Holdsworth, Thorndon, Wellington, for services to Special Olympics

Margaret Anne Hopkins, Oban, Stewart Island, for services to conservation and the community

Peter Ronald Horne, Taitā, Lower Hutt, for services to bowls and Paralympic sport

Sally Anne Jackson, JP, Waikanae, for services to special education

Shirley Diane Kerr, Rotorua, for services to mycology

Mary Louise Kisler, Freemans Bay, Auckland, for services to art history and curation

Hoani Sydney Langsbury, Dunedin, for services to conservation

Shirley Audrey Lanigan, Epuni, Lower Hutt, for services to nursing

Kenneth Bernard Laurent, Whakatāne, for services to wildlife conservation

Susanne Maire Laurent, Whakatāne, for services to wildlife conservation

Colleen Janice Lyons, St Clair, Dunedin, for services to netball and education

Dr Peter Alexander Maddison, Katikati, for services to conservation

Posenai Samoa Mavaega, Mt Roskill, Auckland, for services to Pacific performing arts

Tanya Soliali'i Mavaega (Tanya Muagututi'a), Mt Roskill, Auckland, for services to Pacific performing arts

Phillis-Jean Meti, Avondale, Auckland, for services to sport, particularly golf

Mani Bruce Mitchell, Brooklyn, Wellington, for services to intersex advocacy and education

Ted Turua Ngataki, Papakura, Auckland, for services to Māori and the community

Caron Orelowitz, Mt Albert, Auckland, for services to podiatry

Karoline Fuarosa Park-Tamati, Mt Eden, Auckland, for services to music

Janet Louise Peters, Mt Maunganui, Tauranga, for services to mental health

Stephen Leslie Phillips, JP, Rolleston, Christchurch, for services to seniors and the community

Samantha Anne Powell (Dr Samantha Murton), Brooklyn, Wellington, for services to medical education, particularly general practice

Tere Veronica Rapley, for services to music and television

Maxine Khrona Shortland, Kawakawa, for services to netball and governance

Robin John Simmons, Kimbolton, for services to the rail industry

Gina Solomon, Ocean Ridge, Kaikōura, for services to conservation and governance

Reverend Janice Ellen Stead, Parklands, Christchurch, for services to sport and the community

Mairehe Louise Marie Tankersley, Sydenham, Christchurch, for services to prisoners' welfare and Māori

Gabriel Pikiao Edward Te Moana, Tūrangi, for services to Māori and governance

Helen Theresa Cecilia Varney, Devonport, Auckland, for services to education, particularly Pacific education

Karen Vercoe, Victoria, Rotorua, for services to governance and sport

Graeme Douglas Watts, Whangamatā, for services to the community and charity fundraising

Heather Margaret Williamson, JP, Tokoroa, for services to netball and the community

Tracey Lee Wright-Tawha, Windsor, Invercargill, for services to health and Māori

Honorary Members

Louisa Humphry, Thames, for services to the Kiribati community and culture

Queen's Service Order (QSO)

Hon Ruth Suzanne Dyson, Redcliffs, Christchurch, for services as a member of Parliament and to people with disabilities

Michelle Susan Grant, Elgin, Gisborne, for services to victims of sexual violence

David Alan Matthews, Cashmere, Christchurch, for services to people with disabilities

Peter Anthony Miskimmin, Eastbourne, Lower Hutt, for services to sports governance and public service

Sarah Ann Stuart-Black, Wellington, for services to emergency management

Heather Leigh Tanguay, Glen Eden, Auckland, for services to local government and the community

Queen's Service Medal QSM

Carolyn Anne Amos, JP, Kenepuru, Porirua, for services to the community

Graeme Rodney Baker, Whanganui East, for services to the community

Grant Andrew Aaron Baker, Aotea, Porirua, for services to cricket and the community

Jacquetta Bell, Nelson, for services to the arts and the community

Dr Alastair Hartley Blackie, JP, Kaiapoi, for services to dentistry and local government

Suzanne Blakely, Redcliffs, Christchurch, for services to refugees and ESOL education

Bruce Edwin Bold, Maoribank, Upper Hutt, for services to the community

Sergeant Andrew George Brooke, Hokowhitu, Palmerston North, for services to Search and Rescue

Barbara Michelle Cameron, North End, Feilding, for services to the community and local government

Charles Edwin Campbell, Caversham, Dunedin, for services to the performing arts

Grant Conaghan. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Grant Kenneth Conaghan, Whatitiri, Whangārei, for services to Search and Rescue

Kevin Graham Curtis, Matamata, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Diana Lois Dobson, Blenheim, for services to wildlife conservation

Sonia Elizabeth Edwards, Ōpōtiki, for services to historical research and the community

Carol Annette Frost, Caversham, Dunedin, for services to the homeless and prisoner rehabilitation

Dr Derek Clifton Gibbons, Dargaville, for services to health

Robert MacGregor Greenfield, Wilton, Wellington, for services to college football

Neville Henry Jacobsen, Dannevirke, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Gary Irving Lang, Kaiapoi South, for services to Special Olympics and the community

Heather Dorothy Lear, Remuera, Auckland, for services to inclusive education

Ian Christopher Leigh-Mackenzie, JP, Opononi, for services to the community

Judith Elaine Livingston, Te Hapara, Gisborne, for services to music and the community

Ronal Arthur Luxton, JP, Temuka, for services to health and the community

Habib Ullah Marwat, Woolston, Christchurch, for services to Muslim and ethnic communities

Yvonne Mavis Officer, Otatara, for services to victim support

Mila Kim Oh, West Harbour, Auckland, for services to Korean culture and New Zealand-Republic of Korea relations

Te Rehia Teresa Fay Papesch, Dinsdale, Hamilton, for services to the community and public service

Reverend Victor Siaosi Pouesi, Māngere East, Auckland, for services to the Samoan community

Anita Ruth Prime, Whitianga, for services to youth and the community

Alan John Reekie, Forrest Hill, Auckland, for services to performing arts governance

Diana Helen Reid, Darfield, for services to cancer support

Jannette Leah Riley, Motueka, Nelson, for services to cancer support and fundraising

Yvonne Esther Roberts, Picton, for services to quilting and patchwork craft

Benita Jane Robinson, Stokes Valley, Lower Hutt, for services to the community

John Robert Sandison, JP, Fairy Springs, Rotorua, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Taualoa Lalopua Sanele, Maupuia, Wellington, for services to the union movement and Samoan community

Gregory John Loisel Shelton, Tolaga Bay, for services to the community

Elizabeth Margaret Steel, Heriot, Tapanui, for services to the community

Vanessa Ann Taylor, Stokes Valley, Lower Hutt, for services to bowls and the community

Kenneth Terrance Trinder, New Plymouth, for services to Māori and the community

Paul Eric Tyson, Mornington, Dunedin, for services to sport and the community

Rachael Anne Utumapu, New Plymouth, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and people with cancer

Kim Heather Ward, Paremoremo, Auckland, for services to the community

Janice Valida White, Huntington, Hamilton, for services to seniors and people with disabilities

Gordon Wu, Mirimar, Wellington, for services to the Chinese community

New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration (DSD)

Serviceman M, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force

Lieutenant Colonel Adam John Modd, GM, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force