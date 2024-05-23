Queen St closed: Detours after gas leak, fire in Auckland CBD

Auckland CBD’s Queen St was closed on May 23, 2024, after a reported gas leak and a small fire at 233 Queen St. Photo / John Weeks

Auckland CBD’s Queen St is closed after a reported gas leak and a small fire.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they received a report of a gas smell at The Strand Arcade about 1.49pm today.

The building, 233 Queen St, was evacuated.

A small fire was in the building’s basement. Crews doused the blaze.

Crews were ventilating the basement and working with Auckland’s gas authority Vector to find the origin of the smell.

Seven fire trucks attended the scene along with two ladder trucks and a specialist hazardous materials unit.

Auckland Transport said the road closed because of the incident and buses would be detoured.

A small fire was in the basement of 233 Queen St. Crews doused the blaze. Photo / John Weeks