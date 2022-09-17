Dame Cindy Kiro addresses media in London to convey a heartfelt message from the new King ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday. Video / Adam Pearse

It's true what they say about grief bringing people together.

In the case of Queen Elizabeth's death, it's brought a nation closer together - physically and emotionally, as thousands queue to pay their respects.

Interestingly, it's difficult to find someone who will say a bad word about waiting in line for hours on end, exposed to the elements.

Many cite the service the Queen gave, hoping that their 10 hours of patience can repay 70 years of selfless reign.

Even when they become one of the seemingly thousands of teeming heads at the dreaded zig-zag bottleneck near the front, it's not enough to dampen their spirits.

It's all still quite an odd spectacle.

A single-file queue spans as far as the eye can see. High-vis jackets are everywhere.

Roads are blocked. Contingents of soldiers regularly pass by on patrol.

A young boy who's been waiting in the queue rushes to the swings at the nearby Horseferry Playground. Police officers with rifles stand not five metres from him.

You wouldn't be blamed for thinking the United Kingdom was at war.

And still, people's spirits are high - or at least they say they are.

As one woman in the queue attests: "No one queues like the Brits."

How London has managed consistently good weather as thousands queue for hours outside is almost beyond belief. Photo / Adam Pearse

There's a distinct likelihood this patience may wear thin before tomorrow.

The queue was temporarily closed Friday morning (NZ time) as its 8km capacity was reached.

The average wait time rose from nine hours to almost 15. Recent reports have it closer to 24.

The weather remains the saving grace. After an initial downpour when the queuing began, it's been largely pleasant.

Frankie and Maddy Sherwood are 11-year-old twin sisters from Surrey. They waited in line with older sister Immy and mum Deb for more than nine hours before they were moved to a more accessible queue.

Frankie was all smiles, drinking in the novelty of the occasion, outlining how fun the experience had been.

Maddy was more of a realist.

"[It's been] tiring, I think."

They're doing it for the right reasons. About a year ago, they lost their grandmother, who worked in Windsor Castle and would have seen the Queen many times.

Even if the queue grows longer and the weather turns, a steadfast British community with splashes of international flavour may well continue to uphold the example set by their fallen monarch - one of service and sacrifice.