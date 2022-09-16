New Zealand troops perform Maori Haka for the Prince and Princess of Wales. Video / AP

New Zealand troops performed an emotional haka in front of the Prince and Princess of Wales today.

The newly named Prince and Princess spent the afternoon at Army Training Centre Pirbright in Surrey, the Daily Mail has reported. During their visit they were audience to a strong haka from a cordon of New Zealand troops.

The ceremonial Māori dance was performed by 25 members of the New Zealand Defence Force as they prepare for Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday evening (NZT).

Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, watch New Zealand troops performing the haka during a visit to the Army Training Centre. Photo / AP

Prince William could be seen giving the troops a nod of acknowledgement after their performance.

The Daily Mail reported earlier in the visit William could be heard talking with Australian troops admitting how "strange" it felt celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee mere months ago and now preparing for her funeral.

Kate, Princess of Wales, meets troops from the Commonwealth, who have been deployed to the UK to take part in the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo / AP

However, the conversation reportedly took a lighter turn as William discussed rugby with an Australian troop, referencing the country's slim defeat to the All Blacks on Thursday night.

"You played the All Blacks? Gave them a run for their money. They [New Zealand] are a bit too good at the moment," he joked.

The All Blacks beat the Wallabies 39-37 earlier this week.

Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales arrive to meet troops from the Commonwealth, who have been deployed to the UK to take part in the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo / AP

Princess Kate was also said to have discussed the highs and lows of the event, telling one military personnel: "Going from that [the jubilee] to this in a few months is very strange."

The news outlet reported the Princess also discussed how she has had a "lack of sleep" throughout the busy mourning period.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited our contingent in the UK, ahead of the upcoming state funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.



After they talked to personnel at Army Training Centre Pirbright, our contingent performed a haka for the Prince and Princess.#Force4NZ pic.twitter.com/oW7WYx2u2E — NZ Defence Force (@NZDefenceForce) September 16, 2022

It comes amid confirmation that 25 New Zealand troops, 28 Australian troops and 64 Canadian troops will take part in the state funeral for Her Majesty on as representation for the Commonwealth countries.

New Zealand armed forces, along with Commonwealth partners, rehearse their marching parade for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo / NZDF

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will also attend the funeral service at Westminster Abbey along with the Māori King Te Arikinui Tūheitia Paki, Dame Silvia Cartwright, VC Willie Apiata and Sir Don McKinnon.

"It is a privilege to attend the funeral alongside other New Zealanders from different walks of life to pay our respects on behalf of all New Zealanders," Ardern said earlier this week.

The New Zealand Defence Force along with commonwealth partners, rehearse their marching parade for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth around Buckingham Palace. Photo / NZDF

The funeral for the UK's longest-reigning monarch will take place on Monday.

The proceedings will open with a service at Westminster Abbey. A cortege and military procession across London will follow before a final ceremony with family at a chapel in Windsor Castle.

It's expected that huge crowds will gather along The Mall to watch the procession, and screens will be set up in the royal parks to broadcast coverage of the service.

