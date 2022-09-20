The funeral for Queen Elizabeth II at St George's Chapel, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England. Photo / AP

The funeral for Queen Elizabeth II at St George's Chapel, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England. Photo / AP

MPs will tonight - and likely tomorrow - rush through a bill to legally create a public holiday next Monday to mark Queen Elizabeth II's death.

The Government had already announced Monday, September 26, to be a national holiday to commemorate the monarch's passing.

But as Parliament adjourned last week to mourn her and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern travelled to England for the funeral MPs were unable to create the law required.

With the House sitting again this week, later tonight MPs will debate and vote on the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day Bill.

The day is to include a national memorial service in Wellington, beginning with a national minute of silence starting at 2pm.

Typically bills go through a lengthy process before becoming law, including select committees and submissions.

But Leader of the House Chris Hipkins said they intended to pass it under urgency and within a day, meaning going through all three readings by Wednesday.

Labour, National and the Greens have all signalled their support for the public holiday.

Act and Te Pāti Māori are opposed, though for quite different reasons.

Act leader David Seymour said they would not support the public holiday due to the cost. Te Pāti Māori said they supported more public holidays for workers "but they must reflect Aoteoroa as a Te Tiriti based nation in the South Pacific".

"There is not one single precedent for this for any of our rangatira within Te Ao Māori.

"Not even our own Te Arikinui (Queen), Dame Te Atairangikaahu was honoured in this way."