Queen Elizabeth death: New Zealand RSA president to attend Queen's funeral

The Queen leaves Buckingham Palace for the last time, have we already been in a recession? And Air NZ fares are on the rise in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Head of the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association will also attend the Queen's funeral in the UK following an invitation from Buckingham Palace.

RSA president BJ Clark said it was a "deep honour" to receive a formal invitation to attend the service at Westminster Abbey.

"Her Majesty the Queen has been the Patron of the RNZRSA since 1952, so it is especially meaningful for our members to be able to pay our respects with personal representation at her funeral."

RNZRSA president BJ Clark, pictured in 2016 at the RSA centenary dinner. Photo / Stuart Munro.

Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8 (local time).

Clark said as the RNZRSA was a charity they would not have been able to fund the travel required to attend the funeral.

However, "by pure chance I already had flights booked to the UK as part of a sponsored trip to attend a conference being held by the Royal Commonwealth and Ex-Service League."

"Our members have a deep respect for the Queen, with many having served in the Armed Forces and sworn loyalty to the Crown," Clark said.

"Her Majesty's enduring dedication to the RNZRSA, veterans and the Commonwealth's Armed Forces will be deeply missed and never forgotten."

In the days after her death, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a one-off public holiday on September 26 to mourn the Queen and a contingent of New Zealand representatives to attend the Queen's funeral on September 19.

Clark's invitation was separate to the contingent announced by Ardern, which includes

Māori rights champions, world-renowned singers, our most decorated soldier and an esteemed horse trainer, himself picked by our Aussie neighbours.

Ardern's office said that six official representatives - including the Prime Minister, Governor General Cindy Kiro, acting High Commissioner Shannon Austin and their respective spouses - had been invited to attend the funeral.

The Government was also invited to send 10 representatives from the New Zealand community, along with five who have been granted royal honours.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II wearing three official New Zealand "Sovereign" pieces. Photo / Supplied

"New Zealanders, including some living in London, were chosen to represent both Māori in recognition of the relationship with the Crown and others from different walks of life," Cabinet Secretary Rachel Hayward said

"Indications received from London were that the preference was for these to be community representatives recognising the Queen's commitment to service."

The importance of the relationship between the Crown and Māori is represented by Māori Kiingitanga, Kiingi Tūheitia and Ngāi Tahu kaumātua Sir Tipene O'Regan, she said.

The group also includes the founder of the Ngāti Rānana - the London Māori Culture Club - Whaea Esther Kerr Jessop ONZM.

Others were chosen for their sports, arts, cultural, business and academia connections.